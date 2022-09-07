62% of Large Banks Report Increases in Financial Crime. According to a survey of 200 executives at FIs with over $5B in assets for PYMNTS’ new “The State Of Fraud and Financial Crime In The U.S.” report, a collaboration with Featurespace, even though nearly two-thirds of FIs reported an increase in financial crime versus a year ago, some executives hesitate to implement new solutions that could help fight back.

