Starting a Startup’s Financial Team — from Outsourced to In-House

When a startup reaches a certain scale, outsourcing finance operations isn’t an option anymore. That’s the point when many startups scale by bringing on an experienced chief financial officer (CFO) to take the reins of the finance function and build the office of the CFO from the ground up. It involves insourcing the functions that lean startups typically outsource to external vendors.
Blockchain Payments

Cryptocurrencies Hold Transparency and Accountability Edge Over CBDCs. According to the new “Blockchain Payments Tracker®,” a collaboration with Algorand, Republic Crypto’s Jon Knipper tells PYMNTS that cryptos hold other advantages, too, including resistance to censorship as well as a regulatory edge when it comes to balancing security and innovation.
Real-Time Payments: How Speed Is Changing The Mix Of Business Payments

Why Large Firms Like but Don’t Use Real-Time Payments. Although 61% of large firms agree that real-time payments offer competitive advantages, many also admit that they rarely use them. In a survey of 100 executives for the “Real-Time Payments: How Speed Is Changing The Mix of Business Payments” report, a collaboration with The Clearing House, PYMNTS delves into this adoption-usage conundrum to see what’s keeping companies on the sidelines.
Rising Card Delinquency Rates Spotlight Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures

The paycheck-to-paycheck pressures are showing up in the cards. Though we don’t have all the details yet, from all the issuers, there are at least some recent stats that show cardholders falling a behind on their monthly obligations. The latest example came on Monday (Sept. 12) from Synchrony Bank,...
Appliance Maker Electrolux Begins Cutting Costs, Citing Drop in Demand

Facing weaker than expected consumer demand in Europe and North America, Swedish home appliance company Electrolux is cutting costs in both regions and launching a turnaround program in North America. “Market demand for core appliances in Europe and the [U.S.] so far in the third quarter is estimated to have...
The State of Fraud And Financial Crime In the U.S.

62% of Large Banks Report Increases in Financial Crime. According to a survey of 200 executives at FIs with over $5B in assets for PYMNTS’ new “The State Of Fraud and Financial Crime In The U.S.” report, a collaboration with Featurespace, even though nearly two-thirds of FIs reported an increase in financial crime versus a year ago, some executives hesitate to implement new solutions that could help fight back.
