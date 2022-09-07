ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Whittingham, Utes Turn Attention To San Diego State

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was pleased with the progress his team made from a close loss to Florida in week one, to a dominating performance against Southern Utah in week two. While Whittingham acknowledges it is hard to know exactly how much of that improvement is from the type of opponent the Utes took on, he did say the tape showed they were overall more mindful of the technique and fundamentals they used against the Thunderbirds.
No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon

PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
BYU Football Brings Back ‘Royal Sitake’ Uniform For Oregon Game

PROVO, Utah – The uniform unveil for BYU football takes on a greater significance this week. That’s because BYU will be facing the team that made uniform unveiling a thing in the first place in college football. No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene, Oregon, to face the No....
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU

SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming

PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
Baylor Coach, Fans Give High Praise To BYU Football Game Atmosphere

PROVO, Utah – The future Big 12 tilt between BYU and Baylor left an impression on the folks from Waco. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking on Saturday night during BYU’s 26-20 double-overtime win over the Bears. It’s remarkable to think how far BYU’s gameday atmosphere has come.
PK: Utah, Southern Utah Each Accomplished Objectives In Utes’ 73-7 Victory

SALT LAKE CITY – All basically went as planned several months ago when Utah’s football schedule was released for the 2022 season. The Utes got in a nice workout and broke a sweat in dispatching physically and athletically inferior Southern Utah 73-7 on a smoky, sun-filled Saturday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium. At no point, going back several years, was this game ever going to be competitive.
Utah Football Crushes Southern Utah In Home Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – After suffering a heartbreaking loss in Week 1 against Florida, the 13th-ranked Utah Utes bounced back with a blowout 73-7 win over Southern Utah. Utah had nearly 600 yards of total offense, led by Cam Rising with 254 passing yards and three touchdowns. Dalton Kincaid caught seven passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Utah State QB Logan Bonner: Hearing Boos Hurts, Sucks

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner shared his thoughts after hearing boos from crowd at Maverik Stadium during the Aggies’ loss to the Weber State Wildcats. The Aggies fell to a 1-2 record on the season after getting blown out at home by Weber State,...
Timpview Star Siale Esera Commits To BYU While On LES Field

PROVO, Utah – Before BYU football took on No. 9 Baylor, Timpview High star Siale Esera announced he would be part of future BYU games in the Big 12. The four-star edge rusher/linebacker by 247Sports announced on Saturday night that he is committed to BYU. He did it while he was on the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the pregame warmups of BYU versus Baylor.
Junior Tafuna INT Leads To Chris Curry’s First TD In Utah Uniform

SALT LAKE CITY – Junior Tafuna caught an interception on a deflected pass at the line of scrimmage which led to Chris Curry scoring his first TD in a Utah uniform. Junior Tafuna, Chris Curry and the Utah football team hosted Southern Utah in their home opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium. After Tafuna caught the interception, Curry ran the ball twice and scored a 12-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 21-7 lead with 13:27 remaining in the second quarter. It’s Curry’s first touchdown in a Utah uniform.
Utah Little League Team Honored At BYU-Baylor Game

PROVO – It’s a night to celebrate in Provo as BYU gets a taste of the Big 12 era in their matchup against Baylor. But BYU took the time to honor another team from the state made some noise this summer. The Snow Canyon baseball team, who earned Utah’s first berth in the Little League World Series in August, were given a rousing applause from Cougar fans in attendance Saturday night during the second quarter.
Utah Gets Back On Track With Lopsided Win Over SUU

SALT LAKE CITY- Last week was disappointing for Utah after coming up short against Florida in the Swamp 29-26 on the last play of the game. The Utes knew after that game they had a lot they needed to work on heading into their home opener against Southern Utah this week. While it’s hard to know just how much the Utes have improved from week one to week two, they did everything they needed to/were expected to against the Thunderbirds beating them 73-7.
Tavion Thomas Scores Touchdown In 11th Consecutive Game For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The 13th-ranked Utah football team scored first in their home opener against Southern Utah on a Tavion Thomas rushing touchdown. It’s the 11th straight game that Tavion Thomas has scored a touchdown, dating back to last season. SUU tried to get the ball first on the opening kickoff when they attempted an onside kick. Utah still got the ball since the Thunderbirds were called for illegal touching.
Whittingham, Utes Will Watch Tape To Determine Improvement

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes put together a lopsided win, 73-7, against Southern Utah University after coming up just short of a win the week before in Gainesville. While the beatdown was impressive and Utah looked virtually flawless on both sides of the ball, head coach Kyle Whittingham cautioned jumping to the conclusion that all is fixed with his team.
Utah S RJ Hubert Returns Interception For TD Early In Third Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes safety RJ Hubert returned an interception for a touchdown in the first minute of the third quarter against Southern Utah. SUU quarterback Justin Miller threw the ball deep to an empty part of the field in what looked like a miscommunication with his receiver when RJ Hubert easily intercepted the pass. He took the ball 39 yards for a touchdown.
BYU Shows Baylor Hospitality With Playing Of School Song In Bell Tower

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Baylor has the potential to be a special series when the two schools are both in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor has been an original member of the Big 12 from its inception in 1996, while BYU is set to join the Power 5 league in 2023. Last year, when BYU traveled to Waco to face the Bears for the first time since 1984, Baylor rolled out the Big 12 carpet for BYU.
BYU Kicker Thanks Fans, Teammates For Support After Missed FGs

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football place kicker Jake Oldroyd thanked fans for their “love and support” after he missed a pair of kicks during the Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on...
Dalton Kincaid Catches Touchdowns On Consecutive Drives To End First Half

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Dalton Kincaid caught two touchdown passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter against Southern Utah. The first score was an easy touchdown for Dalton Kincaid as Cam Rising found the Las Vegas native for a 37-yard strike to give Utah a 38-7 lead with 1:08 remaining in the first half.
