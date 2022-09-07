Read full article on original website
Related
pagevalleynews.com
Panthers show positive signs despite 35-2 loss at Staunton
STAUNTON, Sept. 9 — Much like the season opener in Woodstock, Page County’s 35-2 loss at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Friday night was not quite as bad as the score might indicate. While the Panthers now stand at 1-2 early in the season, there were positives that the Panthers showed against the Storm that could give the teams remaining on their schedule something to think about.
Five takeaways from Virginia's loss to Illinois
Virginia football had a disappointing outing on Saturday as they fell to Illinois 24-3. Two forced turnovers in two consecutive tries for the defense should mean a Cavalier victory, it didn't. It was a sloppy performance by the UVA offense and special teams as Virginia is coming home to its first loss of the season.
Augusta Free Press
Note to Virginia coach Tony Elliott: It’s ‘us,’ not ‘them’
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. “That was a rough day at the office right there,” Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said after his team’s loss to Illinois on Saturday, and he wasn’t just talking about the football part of things.
pagevalleynews.com
Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge
September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pagevalleynews.com
A night at Skate City
September 13, 1990 — What do you get when you combine the clank of roller skates, giggles, a juke box and pizza? A night at Skate City is the only possible answer. The Luray roller rink, now in its 10th year of operation under the Ed Showalter family, opened again for the fall season Friday night.
Lazy Sunday leads to Virginia woman becoming $152k richer with lottery win
A normal, lazy Sunday at home led to a Virginia woman winning more than $152,000 after she decided to check her Virginia Lottery app.
fox5dc.com
Unclaimed winning Virginia lottery ticket worth over $250K set to expire Monday
STAFFORD, Va. - Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery officials say a winning ticket worth over $250,000 is set to expire Monday. The Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing for a $258,000 jackpot. In Virginia, winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.
WHSV
Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
wsvaonline.com
Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday
The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
Texas RV driver charged after deadly crash involving Winnebago, tractor-trailer in Virginia
Troopers said it happened at Mile Marker 16 on the eastbound side of Interstate 66 in Fauquier County.
2 killed, 7 injured in crash on I-66, Virginia State Police investigating
A man has been charged after an RV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fauquier County Thursday night. Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.
pagevalleynews.com
Jennifer Lynn Williams
Jennifer Lynn Williams, age 49, a resident of Warrenton, Va. passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2022 at her home. She was the Director of Medical Imaging at Fauquier Hospital. She was preceded in death by her dog, Binky. She is survived by her husband, Eric H. Williams of Warrenton,...
90 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Is Born in Winchester, Va.
90 years ago today, on Sept. 8, 1932, Virginia Patterson Hensley — known to country music fans as Patsy Cline — was born in Winchester, Va., to Sam and Hilda Hensley. Cline's father abandoned the family, which also included Cline's two younger siblings, when the future country star was a teenager. To help support her family, Cline dropped out of school and performed several jobs, including singing on a local radio station. The exposure quickly earned the young singer a following, and she began performing regularly, including with Jimmy Dean on Connie B. Gay's Town and Country Jamboree radio show.
Augusta Free Press
Botetourt County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on...
pagevalleynews.com
VSPCA and Laurel Ridge to host networking event for students interested in accounting
MIDDLETOWN — High school and college students interested in careers in accounting are invited to Accounting Student Night Thursday, Sept. 22, at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. The event, which starts at 6 p.m., will be in the Carl and Emily Thompson Conference Center in the Corron Community Development Center.
Comments / 0