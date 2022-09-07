ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Comments / 0

Related
pagevalleynews.com

Panthers show positive signs despite 35-2 loss at Staunton

STAUNTON, Sept. 9 — Much like the season opener in Woodstock, Page County’s 35-2 loss at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Friday night was not quite as bad as the score might indicate. While the Panthers now stand at 1-2 early in the season, there were positives that the Panthers showed against the Storm that could give the teams remaining on their schedule something to think about.
STAUNTON, VA
247Sports

Five takeaways from Virginia's loss to Illinois

Virginia football had a disappointing outing on Saturday as they fell to Illinois 24-3. Two forced turnovers in two consecutive tries for the defense should mean a Cavalier victory, it didn't. It was a sloppy performance by the UVA offense and special teams as Virginia is coming home to its first loss of the season.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge

September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
LURAY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luray, VA
Luray, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Football
pagevalleynews.com

A night at Skate City

September 13, 1990 — What do you get when you combine the clank of roller skates, giggles, a juke box and pizza? A night at Skate City is the only possible answer. The Luray roller rink, now in its 10th year of operation under the Ed Showalter family, opened again for the fall season Friday night.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Downed power lines in Staunton close part of Richmond Avenue

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Richmond Avenue is closed from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive due to downed power lines. According to Staunton Police, the downed lines are a result of a hit and run. The incident is still being investigated. No charges have been filed yet. There are no known...
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buffalo Gap#Bison#The Panthers Of Page
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday

The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Jennifer Lynn Williams

Jennifer Lynn Williams, age 49, a resident of Warrenton, Va. passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2022 at her home. She was the Director of Medical Imaging at Fauquier Hospital. She was preceded in death by her dog, Binky. She is survived by her husband, Eric H. Williams of Warrenton,...
WARRENTON, VA
KROC News

90 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Is Born in Winchester, Va.

90 years ago today, on Sept. 8, 1932, Virginia Patterson Hensley — known to country music fans as Patsy Cline — was born in Winchester, Va., to Sam and Hilda Hensley. Cline's father abandoned the family, which also included Cline's two younger siblings, when the future country star was a teenager. To help support her family, Cline dropped out of school and performed several jobs, including singing on a local radio station. The exposure quickly earned the young singer a following, and she began performing regularly, including with Jimmy Dean on Connie B. Gay's Town and Country Jamboree radio show.
WINCHESTER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy