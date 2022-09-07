Boodry Linda Boodry Linda (Hoots) Boodry, 77, was born on May 2, 1945 in Pocatello, Idaho. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 9, 2022. She was the youngest child of Roy R. Hoots and Leona (Jenks) Hoots. She attended Pocatello High School and graduated in 1963. She also graduated from Seminary and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many different callings throughout her life. Linda attended Ricks College and graduated in 1966 from the nursing program. Linda worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years in various fields. She was one of the head nurses at the inception of the Bannock Memorial Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and later worked at Bannock/Portneuf Medical Center's long-term care. On October 25, 1968 Linda married Brent (Jim) Boodry and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with four children, three sons and one daughter. They raised their family in Pocatello. Linda was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed caring for her home and family. Her hobbies included antiquing furniture, quilting, canning, genealogy, and other activities with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and their husbands Donna and Milt Russell and Eula and Muir Pierpont. Linda is survived by her husband Brent (Jim) Boodry, her four children Steven (Michelle) Boodry of Idaho Falls, ID. David (Amy) Boodry of Mesa, AZ. Bryan (Mindi) Boodry of Pocatello, ID. Lisa (Tommy) Zundel of Idaho Falls, ID. Fourteen grandchildren; Amanda (JT) Ker, Corinne (Zach) Pickering. Karrisa, Daniel, Jacob Boodry. Ashlyn, Cole, Tyson, Trevor, and Brooklyn Boodry. Dalton Climer, Duncan, Conner, and Sean Zundel. One great-granddaughter Raylee Leona Ker. The family will have a viewing Tuesday September 13, 2022 from 6 to 8PM at Wilks Colonial Chapel 2005 S 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. The family would like to thank Quinn Meadows and Heritage Hospice, especially her Case Manager David, for their excellent care of Linda in the last weeks of her life. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.

