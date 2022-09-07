Read full article on original website
Pocatello-area professional organizing business to host grand opening Wednesday
CHUBBUCK — A new business that seeks to help people get their lives in order will have its grand opening Wednesday evening at The Hive Venue in Chubbuck. B&B Organizing is owned by mother-daughter duo Dawn Brooks and Amber Beltran. Brooks described it as a professional organizing company that focuses on helping people simplify their surroundings. "We're in an area where we have material plenty," Brooks said. "In order to...
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
Shock wave therapy helps local woman dance again
I could not believe it,” said Shannon Ansley, 65, an environmental scientist from Pocatello. “I thought it would be a long time before I danced again, given the pain I had in my foot and last year’s knee replacement surgery. But we danced for quite some time at the wedding. It was wonderful!”
Pocatello City Council
At the August 4th city council meeting the mayor and council members Cheatum, Leeuwrik and Mansfield rammed through a resolution which was less than honest, unnecessarily vindictive and did nothing to calm the turmoil which has enveloped the council. This is evidenced by the recent statements from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Chlarson, Jody Faye Hensley
Chlarson Jody Faye Hensley Chlarson Jody Faye Hensley Chlarson, age 60, passed away peacefully at her residence in Downey, Idaho on August 31, 2022 after a short, but aggressive battle with cancer. She was born on February 21, 1962 to Raymond "Buck" and Irma Smith Hensley in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the 14th child out of 16. Jody was married three times before moving to Lincoln City, Oregon with her three children: Jerald O'Brien, Bradley O'Brien, and Nichole Marie Brown. She resided there for 12 years before meeting her soulmate, Thomas D. Chlarson, on a trip back to her hometown. The two quickly fell in love and had a wonderful marriage for the next 26 years, during which they welcomed one more child, Chyenne Alta Chlarson (Muhlestein). They soon found land in Downey, Idaho and started a small cattle farm. She loved gardening, camping, fishing, dancing, but most of all she loved her children and 22 (soon to be 23) grandchildren. You could always find her with fresh flowers on her dining table, hot coffee, and in good company. Jody had a gift for making friends and chose a profession that let her do just that. Many know her from her time waitressing at The Salishan (Oregon), Pine Ridge Restaurant (Pocatello, Idaho), and/or Flags West (Downey, Idaho). She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Irma; brothers: Ronald, Thomas, and Yantis "Yank"; sisters: Robin, Penny (Buffi), and Lois (Weerheim); and one grandchild: Lavina Hopkins. Jody is survived by her spouse Thomas D. Chlarson, sons: Jerald and Bradley O'Brien, Justin and Cody Chlarson; daughters: Nichole (Kevin) Brown, Kimberly Chlarson, and Chyenne (Skylar) Muhlestein; siblings: Bob (Tammie), Deb (Gloria), Dusty (Susan), Buck, Nettie Danis, Diane (Tom) Davie, Sue (Dave) Rosa, Peggy (Eddy) Huerta, and Shelia (Dan) Stapleton. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, Idaho at a date soon to be determined. She is a warrior and will be missed dearly.
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming
IDAHO FALLS — The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January. Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine. On Friday, St. John’s Health...
Webber, Patrick D
Patrick Webber D Webber We are saddened to announce the passing of our brother, Patrick D Webber. On this past July 30th, in an unexpected accident at his home, we lost Pat. He was one of six Webber kids and the oldest of the four brothers. Pat lived his entire adult life in the Pocatello area and will be missed by his many friends and family. We invite folks who knew Pat to join us in a Celebration of Life from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on October 15th. This gathering will be at the Riverwoods Event Venue at 1499 S. Bannock Hwy. We look forward to a casual gathering of Pat's friends and family and a chance to reminisce about our experiences with Patrick. A complete obituary will be available at his celebration of life. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
Boodry, Linda
Boodry Linda Boodry Linda (Hoots) Boodry, 77, was born on May 2, 1945 in Pocatello, Idaho. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 9, 2022. She was the youngest child of Roy R. Hoots and Leona (Jenks) Hoots. She attended Pocatello High School and graduated in 1963. She also graduated from Seminary and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many different callings throughout her life. Linda attended Ricks College and graduated in 1966 from the nursing program. Linda worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years in various fields. She was one of the head nurses at the inception of the Bannock Memorial Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and later worked at Bannock/Portneuf Medical Center's long-term care. On October 25, 1968 Linda married Brent (Jim) Boodry and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with four children, three sons and one daughter. They raised their family in Pocatello. Linda was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed caring for her home and family. Her hobbies included antiquing furniture, quilting, canning, genealogy, and other activities with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and their husbands Donna and Milt Russell and Eula and Muir Pierpont. Linda is survived by her husband Brent (Jim) Boodry, her four children Steven (Michelle) Boodry of Idaho Falls, ID. David (Amy) Boodry of Mesa, AZ. Bryan (Mindi) Boodry of Pocatello, ID. Lisa (Tommy) Zundel of Idaho Falls, ID. Fourteen grandchildren; Amanda (JT) Ker, Corinne (Zach) Pickering. Karrisa, Daniel, Jacob Boodry. Ashlyn, Cole, Tyson, Trevor, and Brooklyn Boodry. Dalton Climer, Duncan, Conner, and Sean Zundel. One great-granddaughter Raylee Leona Ker. The family will have a viewing Tuesday September 13, 2022 from 6 to 8PM at Wilks Colonial Chapel 2005 S 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. The family would like to thank Quinn Meadows and Heritage Hospice, especially her Case Manager David, for their excellent care of Linda in the last weeks of her life. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
ISU receives $1.5 million for scholarships
Future scientists looking to continue their academic careers at Idaho State University are getting a financial hand thanks to the National Science Foundation. The post ISU receives $1.5 million for scholarships appeared first on Local News 8.
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
Fire in Fort Hall grows, may impact traffic on I-15
FORT HALL — The Two and a Half Fire continued to spread through the night and has scorched about 7,500 acres. There is a possibility that traffic on Interstate 15, between the 2 1/2 Mile overpass and Fort Hall exit, “will be impacted by suppression efforts resulting in full or partial closure of the interstate,” according to a news release from BLM Fire.
Two and a Half Mile Fire measured at 8,700 acres; full containment expected Sunday
CHUBBUCK — A wildfire burning between Chubbuck and Fort Hall is now measuring at 8,700 acres, and containment of the blaze is expected soon. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Burger said the Two and a Half Mile Fire was 60 percent contained on Friday night, and full containment of the fire is now expected by Sunday evening.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
County crews join to fight brush fire
Franklin and Bannock county fire departments were called to a brush fire the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9 north of Banida on the Oxford road. The fire was held to approximately 10 acres.
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Two and a Half Mile Fire 100% contained
The Two and a Half Mile Fire is approximately 7,500 acres and growing. The post Two and a Half Mile Fire 100% contained appeared first on Local News 8.
State trooper struck by car improving at local hospital
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire. Idaho State Police trooper Mike...
City Council prepares draft ordinance to regulate public parks usage
The Idaho Falls City Council is set to vote on an ordinance next month that establishes hours of operations for public parks and regulates park shelters. Council members discussed the draft ordinance during a Tuesday work session. The intention of the ordinance is to manage public parks, public safety and people without shelter. After complaints of homeless people taking shelter at public parks including the Japanese Friendship Garden, the City Council assigned a working group to study potential solutions.
