Torrington, CT

Register Citizen

Torrington teen publishes first novel, ‘Shattered’

TORRINGTON — In Tyler VanDeusen’s new book, “Shattered: Volume I,” the Earth has been decimated by a giant meteor and, in the aftermath, the remaining inhabitants must find a way to survive. “It was an idea I had, and I just started writing it,” said 13-year-old...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections

GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
GREENWICH, CT
Torrington, CT
Torrington, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase

NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site

TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools

FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans

WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
MONTVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT

