Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Bridgeport amphitheater team eyes re-opening downtown Majestic, Poli Palace theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Developer Howard Saffan has confirmed he is willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to reviving the historic Majestic and Poli Palace theaters downtown. “At the appropriate time we would look at partnering with the city in transforming the theaters back to...
Owner of live music venue wants to open family-style Colombian restaurant in downtown Danbury
DANBURY — The owner of a live music venue in the city’s once-thriving downtown entertainment district wants to open a quiet Colombian-style restaurant on Main Street for family outings. “I have a lot of families who want someplace to go that is quieter,” says Manuel Andrade, the owner...
Torrington teen publishes first novel, ‘Shattered’
TORRINGTON — In Tyler VanDeusen’s new book, “Shattered: Volume I,” the Earth has been decimated by a giant meteor and, in the aftermath, the remaining inhabitants must find a way to survive. “It was an idea I had, and I just started writing it,” said 13-year-old...
Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections
GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
Actor Jenny Mollen, candid about her mental health struggles, to headline Darien’s Center for HOPE luncheon
DARIEN — Actor and best-selling author Jenny Mollen has used her struggle with mental health issues in her comedy and her writing. Now she’s bringing that same understanding wit to Darien. Mollen will be the keynote speaker at The Center for HOPE’s 40th anniversary annual luncheon on Sept....
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Stamford kid clothing mart reopens with bigger selection, more space, in-person shopping
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The six-year-old non-profit, which gives new and gently used clothes to local families, has undergone a small transformation. Most notably, Clothes To Kids moved its operations from the West Side’s Yerwood Center to the South End’s Lathon Wider Community Center.
Fairfield museum researcher looks into defaced headstones at Jewish cemetery
FAIRFIELD — An employee of the Fairfield Museum and History Center is looking into desecrated headstones at a local Jewish cemetery as a personal project, and he says he is hoping to repair the damage. The Congregation Shaare Torah Adath Israel Cemetery sits right on the border of Fairfield...
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site
TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
32 people with ties to Greenwich died on 9/11. 21 years on, ‘we all remember like it was yesterday.’
GREENWICH — Dylan Pond solemnly accompanied his father, the notes to Taps ringing out under gray skies. When the events that burned Sept. 11 into the history books occurred, Dylan Pond hadn’t even been born yet. But 21 years after that fateful day, his father Ken Pond wanted to make sure his children understood the importance.
Pameacha Pond neighbors object to proposed park at Middletown’s wildlife ‘sanctuary’
MIDDLETOWN — Pameacha Pond-area residents, who oppose a proposal to remove the dam and transform the water and grounds into a park off Route 17, expressed myriad objections to the idea to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Agency. The 19-acre, long and thin pond is used for fishing, and...
Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools
FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans
WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
On the banks of Connecticut River, new business begins refurbishing U.S. Coast Guard boats
PORTLAND — An Australian company that has a 10-year, $190 million contract with the U.S. government to refurbish Coast Guard vessels showed off its newly acquired production facility on the banks of the Connecticut River late last week. Birdon Group, whose U.S. headquarters is in Denver, Colorado, bought a...
Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October
Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
