Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Announce Five Team Captains

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZgfu_0hlkIMVl00

There will be five players leading the Cleveland Browns this season particularly.

The Cleveland Browns will roll into the 2022 season with five team captains, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Anthony Walker, and Charley Hughlett will daunt the captain logo on their uniforms.

Bitonio is the longest-tenured member of the Browns, while the long snapper, Hughlett, has been here the second longest.

Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett have both been instrumental in the culture shift for the Browns. Both individuals have become stars at their positions, as well as amongst the best in the league.

Walker has been a leader for the Browns since he was signed as a free agent last offseason. Walker earned the middle linebacker job, though Jacob Phillips will see time there too.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Mike Priefer Has Lost The Cleveland Browns 53 Yards On Kickoff Returns Since 2020

Not often in the NFL are teams given free yards but the way the NFL has its rules, if you take a touchback in the endzone on a kickoff then you can move the ball to the 25-yard line and start the drive from there. To me, this seems like a no-brainer but despite this teams are still running the ball out of the endzone. So after the 2018 season, I set out to look into this and find out the facts to see if coaches knew better or if the results show positive returns. I wrote a piece for Football Outsiders and looked at every single return out of the endzone during the 2018 season, in total there were 251 instances. On average a return went for 24.1-yards which means they are losing 0.9 free yards each time. In terms of touchdowns, only one was scored in 2018 by Jakeem Grant but we saw three turnovers, showing the risky nature of not taking the touchback isn't balanced by extra points.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Who Need A Better Week 2

The Cleveland Browns are 1-0. This is a great start, but NFL teams in the span of time between Week 1 and 2 can overreact to the Week 1 result and make the wrong adjustments. Overreacting is not necessary at this point, but there will need to be better individual performances by some Browns players as the competition heightens throughout the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
