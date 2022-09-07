Cleveland Browns Announce Five Team Captains

There will be five players leading the Cleveland Browns this season particularly.

The Cleveland Browns will roll into the 2022 season with five team captains, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Anthony Walker, and Charley Hughlett will daunt the captain logo on their uniforms.

Bitonio is the longest-tenured member of the Browns, while the long snapper, Hughlett, has been here the second longest.

Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett have both been instrumental in the culture shift for the Browns. Both individuals have become stars at their positions, as well as amongst the best in the league.

Walker has been a leader for the Browns since he was signed as a free agent last offseason. Walker earned the middle linebacker job, though Jacob Phillips will see time there too.

