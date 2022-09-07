ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession

CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, 70 was arrested. The “Dixieland Delight” bassist was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. He was released nearly a half hour later.
WALA-TV FOX10

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method to carry out a death sentence later this month. A state attorney told a federal judge Monday it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set by lethal injection on Sept. 22.
WALA-TV FOX10

WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick Gibert...
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
wogx.com

Hurricane Earl intensifies, could bring dangerous rip currents to Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which could impact Florida's beaches this weekend. Hurricane Earl is moving away from Bermuda after brushing the archipelago with gusty winds and heavy rain, but even as it heads out into the open waters of the North Atlantic, life-threatening rip currents will continue to spread along the U.S. East Coast.
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
