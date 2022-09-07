Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, 70 was arrested. The “Dixieland Delight” bassist was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. He was released nearly a half hour later.
WALA-TV FOX10
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method to carry out a death sentence later this month. A state attorney told a federal judge Monday it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set by lethal injection on Sept. 22.
DNA identifies truck driver as killer in 1988 murder of Stacey Chahorski
Previously unavailable DNA information has solved the 34-year-old murder case of Stacey Chahorski, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, has been identified through genealogy DNA as Stacey Chahorski’s killer. Wise would have been 34 at the time of Chahorski’s murder...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Where were YOU during 9/11?’ USS Alabama visitors share their stories
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The horrific tragedy of 9/11 continues to leave a lasting impact on many lives. Today marks 21 years since Islamic extremists attacked the World Trade Center in New York... along with several other locations on September 11, 2001. In 2015, a 9/11 memorial was erected at...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick Gibert...
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
wogx.com
Hurricane Earl intensifies, could bring dangerous rip currents to Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which could impact Florida's beaches this weekend. Hurricane Earl is moving away from Bermuda after brushing the archipelago with gusty winds and heavy rain, but even as it heads out into the open waters of the North Atlantic, life-threatening rip currents will continue to spread along the U.S. East Coast.
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
Washington Examiner
Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bonus: Lottery winner carries winning ticket in purse for weeks before realizing she won
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman says she had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman told officials she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she had won $80,000. WKYT...
Families To Receive $450 Per Child
Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
