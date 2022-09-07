ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5

Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.
WWE
ComicBook

Captain America: New World Order Star Danny Ramirez Is Ready to Return to the Skies as Falcon After Top Gun: Maverick Success

Make no mistake about it, Danny Ramirez is ready to take to the skies again. After starring in this summer's record-setting Top Gun: Maverick, the actor will soon reprise his Marvel role as Joaquin Torres. Only this time around, Torres won't just be a member of the United States Armed Forces—he'll finally don the Falcon name the character has recently adopted in the Marvel source material.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Mohammed Amer
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Marwan Kenzari
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Sarah Shahi
Person
Uli Latukefu
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals First Look at Full Midnight Angels Costume

The D23 festivities continued well into Sunday, with Marvel unveiling new costumes for some upcoming properties. Namely, the practical suits for the ensemble behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to seeing updated suits for Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), the House of Ideas also revealed the full Midnight Angels suit for the first time.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Stunned That Tim Blake Nelson is Returning as The Leader in Captain America 4

At D23 Expo on Saturday, fans got more information about Captain America: New World Order, the biggest piece of that information being the Marvel film's cast. The film will include Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas as Sabra, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader — with The Leader apparently serving as the film's central villain.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tenoch Huerta Teases What Fans Can Expect From Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Namor will make his live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Played by Tenoch Huerta, fans got their first look at the iconic Marvel Comics character in the first trailer for the film during San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year and while the trailer revealed a take on Namor that is a bit different than his comic book appearance, according to Huerta, fans can expect the character to be a lot like they'd expect: a king willing to push the limits to protect his people.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Super Bowl Champion#Dc Comics
ComicBook

Thunderbolts Cast Reveals If They Are Supervillains in the MCU

Marvel's Thunderbolts revealed its big ensemble cast of characters during D23 Expo 2022. The lineup includes Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). That's a pretty eye-raising mix of shady covert agents, failed super-soldier experiments, and/or outright criminals. So is that the kind of team we're getting with this Thunderbolts movie?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Won't Explain Where Michael Myers Has Been Since Last Sequel

The upcoming Halloween Ends is jumping four years into the future of the series' timeline, but director David Gordon Green recently confirmed that fans shouldn't expect to learn much about what the murderous Michael Myers has been doing since we last saw him. In the current timeline of the series, Myers was apprehended following his deadly rampage in 1978 and locked up for 40 years, before escaping in the events of 2018's Halloween. The last sequel, Halloween Kills, picked up right from the events of its predecessor, but Green noted that he wasn't interested in exploring Myers' time in seclusion and isolation ahead of the upcoming conclusion to his trilogy of films. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy