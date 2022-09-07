Valve has revealed some really great news for those who own a Steam Deck. It seems like Valve is giving all of the other platform holders a run for their money with the Steam Deck. Not only has Valve been ramping up production, ensuring everyone with a reservation gets their device by the end of 2022, but it is showing that it has incredible levels of support planned as well. Valve has been updating the Steam Deck rather relentlessly since it launched, improving performance across the various games that work on the device and making significant quality of life changes as well. It's something Valve is pouring a lot of effort into and doesn't want to give up on, which can't be said for every piece of hardware the company has released in the past.

