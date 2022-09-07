Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Steam Weekly Top Seller Is a Surprising Racing Game
The latest game on Steam to appear in the top spot of the PC platform's weekly "Top Sellers" spot is a racing title that launched nearly four years ago. For the most part, the Top Sellers chart on Steam is usually filled with games that have released somewhat recently. Disney Dreamlight Valley, for example, found massive success on Valve's PC marketplace this past week after it launched via early access. And despite this fast start for Dreamlight Valley, it was an older game that ended up being the big winner.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
ComicBook
Xbox Fans Finally Getting Highly-Requested Controller Feature
Microsoft has revealed that it will finally be giving fans access to a highly-requested feature that involves Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers. Since Microsoft first began its "Design Lab" a few years back, which allows customers to customize their own Xbox controllers, fans have been asking for this program to extend to also include customizable versions of the Xbox Elite controller. And while it seemed like this inclusion might never come about, Microsoft has announced that it will finally be giving fans exactly what they have so badly wanted.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Dominion Announces 15th Expansion
The venerable deckbuilding game Dominion will release its 15th expansion later this year. Rio Grande Game has announced Dominion: Plunder, the 15th expansion to Dominion. The new expansion will add 40 new Kingdom cards and include new Treasures and Durations, which are cards that add effects and actions to a player's next turn. Dominion: Plunder will also include several new Events, bringing back that type of card for the first time in several years. This marks the second Dominion expansion released this year, following Dominion: Allies back in March.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sale Drops Top-Rated RPG to Lowest Price Ever
Nintendo currently has a number of different games discounted over on its eShop marketplace, and if you're looking for something new to play, you can't go wrong with what's been reviewed as one of the best RPGs to ever grace the platform. That game is Undertale, the game that's come to one platform after the next over the years and currently ranks as one of the top Switch games. This particular sale just so happens to have dropped the game's price to the lowest it's ever been within the Nintendo eShop, too.
ComicBook
PlayStation Rumored to Reveal New IP for PS5 Soon
A new rumor has come about this week suggesting that PlayStation will soon reveal a new IP that will presumably be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles in the future. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have been heavily circling suggesting that Sony is planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event of some sort very soon. And while Sony itself hasn't confirmed this to be true, it seems like we now have an idea of what one potential announcement could be at this presentation if it does take place.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Final DLC Quest
Ubisoft has revealed that it's gearing up to close the door on Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the release of a final quest in the near future. Since launching back in 2020, Ubisoft has continued to support the latest Assassin's Creed game in a big with an array of post-release content and patches. Following the formal reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, though, Ubisoft has now shared that it's soon going to bring Eivor's story in Valhalla to a conclusion.
ComicBook
Valve Reveals Good News for Steam Deck Owners
Valve has revealed some really great news for those who own a Steam Deck. It seems like Valve is giving all of the other platform holders a run for their money with the Steam Deck. Not only has Valve been ramping up production, ensuring everyone with a reservation gets their device by the end of 2022, but it is showing that it has incredible levels of support planned as well. Valve has been updating the Steam Deck rather relentlessly since it launched, improving performance across the various games that work on the device and making significant quality of life changes as well. It's something Valve is pouring a lot of effort into and doesn't want to give up on, which can't be said for every piece of hardware the company has released in the past.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Receives Notable Upgrade
The latest model of the PlayStation 5 that has been released by Sony seems to have come with a rather notable upgrade. Within the past month, the newest hardware revision of the PS5, formally known as model CFI-1200 model, began hitting store shelves in territories like Australia. And while it was known that this version of the console was a bit lighter in weight than the model that launched in 2020, questions circled about whether or not any other changes were in tow. Now, we finally have those answers.
ComicBook
Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
ComicBook
The Division Heartland Gets First Official Gameplay
The Division Heartland has gotten its first official gameplay and brand-new details. The Division is one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises out there as it combines great gameplay with a world where you must scavenge to survive. It's one of the more unique and tactical post-apocalyptic games out there, weaving a layered story that feels more relevant than ever now. The Division featured the immediate results of the pandemic in New York City while the sequel transitioned to Washington DC and let players battle through monuments and iconic American landmarks. Aside from DLC and updates, the series has been relatively quiet since 2019 when the sequel released, but things are heating back up.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Introduces Major New Mechanic
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a new mechanic that allows players to send Pokemon out to automatically battle wild Pokemon and find items in the vast Paldean landscape. Last week, The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would have a "Let's Go" feature that allows players to send out one of their Pokemon to explore their surroundings. Players choose a Pokemon and specify a direction for them to explore. The Pokemon will then collect any items they find while exploring and engage in Auto Battles against wild Pokemon. This will allow Pokemon to collect more XP while avoiding some of the grind of repetitive battling.
Comments / 0