NewsTimes
Owner of live music venue wants to open family-style Colombian restaurant in downtown Danbury
DANBURY — The owner of a live music venue in the city’s once-thriving downtown entertainment district wants to open a quiet Colombian-style restaurant on Main Street for family outings. “I have a lot of families who want someplace to go that is quieter,” says Manuel Andrade, the owner...
NewsTimes
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
NewsTimes
Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October
Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
NewsTimes
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NewsTimes
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
NewsTimes
Windsor Locks man found not guilty in fatal stabbing of mother due to mental illness
HARTFORD — A panel of judges on Monday found that a Windsor Locks man charged with stabbing his mother to death two years ago was not guilty due to mental illness. Kevin Landry, 31, was arrested on a murder charge soon after the frenzied killing of his mother, Barbara Landry, on Aug. 31, 2020.
NewsTimes
New Milford aims to replace one of worst bridges in Litchfield County. Why some are concerned
NEW MILFORD - Nearly a dozen residents raised concerns about road closures, safety and access to emergency services recently at the public information meeting for the proposed replacement of the Merryall Road bridge. With a rating of four out of 10, the Merryall Road bridge (located over the West Aspetuck...
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
NewsTimes
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools
FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
NewsTimes
Police: Stained rug pulled from Farmington River not linked to Jennifer Dulos
FARMINGTON — State police said Monday that a stained rug a social media influencer found in the Farmington River is not connected with missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos. The stain on the rug was not blood, police said in a news release. “After investigating for several hours,...
NewsTimes
National Guard plane makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS — A large military plane made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Monday. An Air National Guard C-130 Hercules transport plane landed safely about 11:20 a.m., according to Alisa D. Sisic, a public information officer with the Connecticut Airport Authority. “There is no impact to airport...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield field hockey blanks Trumbull
Mackenzie Peters scored two goals and Isabella Tuccio added one goal and one assist as Ridgefield defeated Trumbull, 6-0, in a FCIAC contest at McDougall Stadium. The Tigers led 6-0 at halftime to cruise to their second victory of the season. Ridgefield outshot Trumbull, 19-1. Jenny Flynn made six saves...
NewsTimes
10 New Fairfield property owners owe $220K in unpaid taxes. Why the town may not recoup the money
NEW FAIRFIELD — Ten property owners owe more than $220,000 in unpaid taxes and associated charges, according to town tax collection data — and there’s a chance that some of the money may never be collected. The properties of the town’s top 10 tax delinquents include vacant...
NewsTimes
New Canaan's Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former New Canaan High standout Drew Pyne has been named starting quarterback at Notre Dame. The announcement came Monday, when Irish coach Marcus Freeman said starter Tyler Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain in the AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will have to undergo surgery and is projected to be out for four months, mostly likely the remainder of the season.
