Torrington, CT

NewsTimes

Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase

NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Adam Sandler to perform at CT's Mohegan Sun Arena in October

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer and filmmaker Adam Sandler is bringing his upcoming comedy tour to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29. Titled the "Adam Sandler Live" tour, the upcoming slate of 15 shows that stretch up-and-down the east coast will feature a yet-to-be-revealed "special guest." The evening will be highlighted by Sandler's "unique brand of comedy and song," according to a press release.
MONTVILLE, CT
NewsTimes

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools

FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
FARMINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield field hockey blanks Trumbull

Mackenzie Peters scored two goals and Isabella Tuccio added one goal and one assist as Ridgefield defeated Trumbull, 6-0, in a FCIAC contest at McDougall Stadium. The Tigers led 6-0 at halftime to cruise to their second victory of the season. Ridgefield outshot Trumbull, 19-1. Jenny Flynn made six saves...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

New Canaan's Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former New Canaan High standout Drew Pyne has been named starting quarterback at Notre Dame. The announcement came Monday, when Irish coach Marcus Freeman said starter Tyler Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain in the AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will have to undergo surgery and is projected to be out for four months, mostly likely the remainder of the season.
NEW CANAAN, CT

