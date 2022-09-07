The Young Bucks were among the wrestlers and backstage officials suspended earlier this week following the locker room brawl after Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. It was then reported that the pair had sent "feelers" out to WWE about possible interest in finally joining the promotion once their contracts expire in 2024. The pair were founding members of AEW but nearly signed with WWE back before the young promotion launched. The two former tag team champions have remained quiet about the situation.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO