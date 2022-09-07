Boba Queen Tea and Sweets to Debut in Montgomery County

Two new boba tea shops are being planned for Montgomery County. Boba Queen Tea & Sweets owner Pawarisa Nilkamhang said they plan to open the Conroe location first then open a storefront in Montgomery .

“This is a new concept we created,” Nilkamhang told What Now Houston. “The main thing is all kind of tea. It’s a boba. We’ll have a little bit of Thai sweets and Thai desserts.”

The permitting process is currently underway for both locations. Nilkamhang plans to open the first location for Boba Queen Tea & Sweets in a nearly 1,500-square-foot space at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C in Conroe.

The second Boba Queen Tea & Sweets will be located in a 1,200-square-foot tea house at 15295 SH 105, Ste. 400 in Montgomery. Both locations are expected to open sometime in the spring of 2023, according to state project filings.

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .