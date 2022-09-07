ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets to Debut in Montgomery County

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
 5 days ago
Two new boba tea shops are being planned for Montgomery County. Boba Queen Tea & Sweets owner Pawarisa Nilkamhang said they plan to open the Conroe location first then open a storefront in Montgomery .

“This is a new concept we created,” Nilkamhang told What Now Houston. “The main thing is all kind of tea. It’s a boba. We’ll have a little bit of Thai sweets and Thai desserts.”

The permitting process is currently underway for both locations. Nilkamhang plans to open the first location for Boba Queen Tea & Sweets in a nearly 1,500-square-foot space at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C in Conroe.

The second Boba Queen Tea & Sweets will be located in a 1,200-square-foot tea house at 15295 SH 105, Ste. 400 in Montgomery. Both locations are expected to open sometime in the spring of 2023, according to state project filings.



