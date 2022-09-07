Read full article on original website
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
National Moonshine Brand Investing BIG in Their Grand Rapids Roots
We love when national businesses and brands invest in the area where they were started. That is exactly what Sip Shine is doing in the Grand Rapids area. Founded in 2019, the Grand Rapids-located moonshine brand, Sip Shine is expanding its presence and reach in West Michigan. Sip Shine will...
West Michigan Locations Begin Distributing ‘Omicron’ Covid Booster
Health departments in West Michigan, including the Kent & Ottawa County health departments, announced last week that the 'Omicron' Covid booster shot would be available soon, and now it's here. The new booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 12 who has already gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Mystery of Mastodon Bones Found in Kent Co Closer to Being Solved
Mastodon bones were found recently in Kent County and researchers have discovered more about the mystery of the animal. It is easy to confuse a mastodon, elephant, or woolly mammoth when you find a couple of big bones in a hole in the ground. To better explain the difference, in...
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022
We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
The Bulbs For Next Year’s Tulip Time Are On Their Way To West Michigan
Yes, it may seem like we couldn't be further away from Spring 2023, but before you know it we'll have snow on the ground, the holidays will fly by faster than we imagined, and we'll all be ready for West Michigan's favorite flower to show it's adorable face. And while...
What is ArtPrize? What You Need to Know Before the Artist Competition Takes Grand Rapids By Storm
The beloved art event is set to start this weekend, September 15th until October 2nd, 2022. According to The Art Newspaper, ArtPrize brings in over 500,000 visitors and is the world's most attended public art event. What is ArtPrize?. ArtPrize is. "an open, independently organized international art competition which takes...
Michigan Cold Case Solved 33 Years Later Using Forensic Genealogy
Three decades after she went missing, the mysterious details surrounding a Michigan woman's death have been unraveled thanks to forensic genealogy. New Technology Used to Identify Both the Victim and the Killer. Stacey Chahorski went missing in January of 1989. The then-19-year-old was traveling the country but never returned to...
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery Has Launched Their New Maze
Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery has unveiled their 2022 corn maze, which looks like another good one for families to enjoy. What started as a peach farm over 100 years ago, Robinette's has turned into a West Michigan favorite. Then in 1973, the Robinettes opened up the Apple Haus. This...
Have You Seen This Grand Rapids Salon That Raises Money To Support Hospice And Cancer Patients
One of the greatest luxuries you can give yourself in this life is the gift of treating yourself. Self care should be required, because when you're looking and feeling your best, you generally are doing your best at home, work and with your family. But if you're like me, you...
Does Downtown Grand Rapids lack late night eats?
After living in downtown Grand Rapids, I have noticed a few things that happen on a daily basis. People do not know how to drive at Ottawa Ave and Fulton Ave intersection. There will be a line of young people flooding the sidewalks outside of Social House every single day of the week.
The Centerpiece of Downtown Grand Rapids Has Reopened Its Doors
The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good. Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.
Harmony Hall Near Bridge St. Closing But, Will it be For Good?
Harmony Brewing Company has a location that is near Bridge Street in Grand Rapids and will be closing its doors in early October. Normally when you think of beer and October, you are thinking of some sort of Octoberfest celebration or some new limited fall brews from your favorite local brewery.
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
7 Years After Being Stolen, Little Yorkie Found in Michigan & Reunited With Owner
Pets are one of the best parts of the family dynamic. A pet easily wiggles its way into you and your family's heart. How would you feel if your pet was stolen from you?. What if after they were stolen 7 years ago, the pet is found 1,000 miles away?
Wishbone House Cat Shelter & Thrift Store May Have To Close
A West Michigan cat rescue is in imminent danger of closing down after over a decade of serving the community. But it wants to reach out to the community before shutting its doors for good. Is Wishbone Pet Rescue Closing in Douglas?. The Wishbone House in Douglas announced on social...
