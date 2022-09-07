Chris Pine’s representative says ‘ridiculous’ Harry Styles spit claims are ‘odd online illusion’

Chris Pine’s representative has branded online claims that his ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-star Harry Styles spit on him at the Venice Film Festival as "ridiculous" and a "complete fabrication".

The 42-year-old actor attended the premiere of the movie at the festival on Sunday (04.09.22), and a rep for Chris has now rubbished online accusations that Harry, 28, spat as he took his seat next to his co-star before the screening.

The spokesperson said in a statement to Variety: "This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine."

Video footage of the alleged incident has circled on social media, prompting speculation of a rift between the pair.

But Chris' rep has confirmed that the co-stars have "nothing but respect" for each other and that the recent speculation is wide of the mark.

The spokesperson said: "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Chris and Harry star in 'Don’t Worry Darling' alongside Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Olivia Wilde, who also directed the psychological thriller film.

And Harry - who started dating Olivia in 2021 - recently heaped praise on the director, and admitted that he relished the experience of working with her.

He said: "As a director, Olivia is incredibly focused. She communicated what she was looking for from the cast with both clarity and respect.

"I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone."