NebraskaTV
Murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona begins
LEXINGTON, Neb. — The trial for one of the men accused of murder in Lexington began Monday morning with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records say Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021.
NebraskaTV
GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Kearney Public Schools Constitution Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Public Schools is celebrating 150 years of reading, writing and arithmetic. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kearney High School Teacher Josh Redman to learn more about Constitution Day.
NebraskaTV
Former Viking student speaks out on shutdown of school's newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The shutdown of one central Nebraska high school newspaper sparked national attention, most recently with an opinion piece published in the Washington Post. The former Grand Island Northwest student who wrote that piece spoke to NTV. “Being teased by your peers is one thing, but...
NebraskaTV
Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
NebraskaTV
Gravel truck fire stops traffic on Highway 44
AXTELL, Neb. — A gravel truck caught on fire on the side of Highway 44 Monday afternoon. NTV's reporter on the scene said traffic stopped around 3:15 p.m. in both directions. Traffic was back to normal later in the afternoon. The truck was just a half mile north of...
NebraskaTV
Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies
ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
NebraskaTV
The party is on! A Higher Plane celebrates 4th Anniversary
Saturday, September 17th from 10a.m.-7p.m.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
NebraskaTV
Big Red Rundown: Alberts shares insight on Scott Frost firing
LINCOLN, Neb. — With a 1-2 record through the first three games of the 2022 season, Scott Frost is out as Nebraska Football's head coach. Huskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts spoke with the media on Sunday to discuss this decision. "I felt like there are nine games left to...
NebraskaTV
Georgia Southern upsets Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday to Georgia Southern 45-42 at Memorial Stadium. Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 37 seconds left to give the Eagles the three-point lead. The Huskers had a chance to tie it but sophomore kicker Timmy Bleekrode missed the...
NebraskaTV
Scott Frost out as Nebraska Football head coach
LINCOLN, Neb — Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has announced that Scott Frost has been fired as the Huskers head coach. Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.
NebraskaTV
UNK drops five-set thriller against No. 2 Washburn
KEARNEY. Neb. — The second-ranked Washburn Ichabods controlled the third and fourth sets and scored the final two points in the fifth to rally past seventh-ranked Nebraska-Kearney (24-26, 22-25, -17, -18, -14) Saturday afternoon in Kansas. The 'Bods (10-2, 2-0), defending National Runners Up, remain unbeaten while the Lopers...
NebraskaTV
Special Teams boost Broncos in win over Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Hastings College:. The Hastings College football team over came a slow start to knock off Mount Marty 45-20 on a cool and wet Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. On Mount Marty's first drive of the, the Lancers were able to march...
