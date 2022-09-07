LINCOLN, Neb — Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has announced that Scott Frost has been fired as the Huskers head coach. Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO