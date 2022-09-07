Read full article on original website
WCJB
‘In Cross City, there’s nothing here for them to do’: Residents, family members react to shooting
Cross City, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends held a vigil for 35-year-old Brandon Godbolt, who lost his life over the weekend. The gathering was held at Dixie County High School Thursday night to pray for the victims family. The victims father, Kenneth Godbolt said “Get this violence and these...
WCJB
Fort White votes to change town charter
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Troy Acoustics plans $40 million facility in Thomas County
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company also will retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: 1/2 cent sales tax proposed to fund new schools
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal to create a half-cent sales tax in Columbia County to fund schools will be on the ballot in November, the Lake City Humane Society is getting a boost to its budget, and Florida Gateway College’s bass fishing teams placed in a national tournament, all in this week’s Columbia County Report.
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
ecbpublishing.com
Arrest made in Copeland murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
Woman shot in head after couple breaks into her home demanding cellphone, Columbia deputies say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A husband and wife are facing charges after breaking into a home and demanding a cellphone from a woman, according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Brian Lee Harger, 50, and Rebecca Elizabeth Harger, 50, were arrested early Thursday morning after getting...
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
WCTV
17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland. Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask...
WCTV
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend. The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall. According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days. Sheriff Wayne Padgett is...
WCTV
Professor, Student Challenge Controversial New Law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A professor, a student and an organization at the University of South Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”
WCTV
Police search for suspect after Madison murder
New plant coming to Lowndes Co. New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Fight over Florida's property insurance law goes to court
TALLAHASSEE - Contractors have launched an appeal in a legal battle about part of a new Florida property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in disputes about claims. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed a notice Wednesday that is a first step in challenging Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh's Aug. 29 decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to the law. The Legislature passed the attorney-fee restriction during a May special session that Gov. Ron DeSantis called amid massive problems in the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson man dies in Chiefland collision
A Bronson man died on Tuesday morning when a truck pulled out in front of his vehicle on US 27 in Chiefland. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 61-year-old High Springs man driving a Freightliner box truck northbound on County Road 345 at 11:30 a.m. when he pulled out onto US 27 in front of a Buick SUV. A 71-year-old Bronson man was driving the SUV northbound on US 27 and collided with the Freightliner.
Lowndes County Schools and Sheriff's Department respond to school threat
Lowndes County School Administrators and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office are currently on site at Pine Grove Middle School in reference to a reported threat.
