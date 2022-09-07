Read full article on original website
Human Trafficking 🤔🤔🐷🐖 Why am I not Shocked..After all his ancestors did this since the beginning of Time..in his DNA
160 Arrested in Week-Long Human Trafficking Sting
Teacher, Correction Officer, and a now-former Deputy Police Chief Among Those Arrested
Georgia kidnapping victim rescued after handing bank teller a note: ‘Keep me safe’
A man walked into a Newnan, Georgia bank last week and handed the teller a note that said, “Keep me safe.” Now, two men are charged with kidnapping him. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying deputies responded to a Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard and quickly stopped the suspects a block away. Their arrests were caught on body camera footage that was released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on...
Rapper accused in church shooting arrested driving Maserati in Atlanta
A Virginia man accused of shooting inside a church after a funeral service was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, the U.S. Ma...
DNA identifies truck driver as killer in 1988 murder of Stacey Chahorski
Previously unavailable DNA information has solved the 34-year-old murder case of Stacey Chahorski, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, has been identified through genealogy DNA as Stacey Chahorski’s killer. Wise would have been 34 at the time of Chahorski’s murder...
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
Massive ‘tail-gator’ strapped to SUV on Florida highway
Drivers headed down I-95 in Brevard County this weekend may have encountered a uniquely Florida sight — an appropriately named 'tail-gator.'
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
An employee of reality star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak and Seafood was shot by a coworker Wednesday evening, according to South Fulton police.
Former Florida homecoming queen accused of rigging vote plans to sue cops, school district: report
"She needs to be able to start her life over without this wreckage of the past and be able to live a normal life that she intended to live."
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
Florida Men Arrested After Duping Gas Pump To Charge Only 8 Cents Per Gallon
Two Florida men have been arrested after installing a device on gas pumps that allowed them to fill up for around .08 per gallon of gas. On Monday, Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in reference
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to be sentenced Thursday on bribery charges
Attorneys for Pastor Mitzi Bickers are asking a federal judge for leniency in his Thursday sentencing of the former Atla...
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
Mitzi Bickers, a pastor and political consultant, was sentenced Thursday to serve 14 years in prison for her role in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation.
Macon prisoner gets 300 months added to sentence for brokering meth deal from prison
MACON — An incarcerated individual who attempted to have a controlled substance smuggled into Georgia prisons and brokered a methamphetamine deal with an undercover GBI agent was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for his crimes. Brannon McCoy, 27, of Jasper, was sentenced to serve 300 months...
