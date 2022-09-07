Read full article on original website
Murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona begins
LEXINGTON, Neb. — The trial for one of the men accused of murder in Lexington began Monday morning with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records say Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021.
Learning Curve: Kearney Public Schools Constitution Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Public Schools is celebrating 150 years of reading, writing and arithmetic. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kearney High School Teacher Josh Redman to learn more about Constitution Day.
GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
ST. PAUL, Neb. — UPDATE: The St. Paul Police Department said Samantha Schultz has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs.
Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
Farming Today with KRVN, September 12, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Husker Harvest Days includes free trees, water testing. - Grain IQ podcast launches second season; Futures market is focus of first episode. - Bid on a John Deere Gator to support Nebraska FFA.
Gravel truck fire stops traffic on Highway 44
AXTELL, Neb. — A gravel truck caught on fire on the side of Highway 44 Monday afternoon. NTV's reporter on the scene said traffic stopped around 3:15 p.m. in both directions. Traffic was back to normal later in the afternoon. The truck was just a half mile north of...
Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies
ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
Local program helps those with disabilities strengthen skills, gain confidence, and more
KEARNEY, Neb. — Animals have a long history of having a positive impact on humans and one local program is using horses to help those with disabilities. Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program’s Annual Summer Show was a chance for its students to compete and show off what they’ve learned over the summer.
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
History has been made! Malcolm X is the latest inductee to Nebraska's Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — More than a decade after being deemed too controversial for the Nebraska Hall of Fame, Malcolm X is the latest inductee. Malcolm X was an African-American Muslim minister and Civil Rights activist. Also known as El Hajj Malik Shabazz or Malcolm Little, he was born...
Georgia Southern upsets Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday to Georgia Southern 45-42 at Memorial Stadium. Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 37 seconds left to give the Eagles the three-point lead. The Huskers had a chance to tie it but sophomore kicker Timmy Bleekrode missed the...
Scott Frost out as Nebraska Football head coach
LINCOLN, Neb — Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has announced that Scott Frost has been fired as the Huskers head coach. Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.
UNK drops five-set thriller against No. 2 Washburn
KEARNEY. Neb. — The second-ranked Washburn Ichabods controlled the third and fourth sets and scored the final two points in the fifth to rally past seventh-ranked Nebraska-Kearney (24-26, 22-25, -17, -18, -14) Saturday afternoon in Kansas. The 'Bods (10-2, 2-0), defending National Runners Up, remain unbeaten while the Lopers...
Huskers sweep the Beach to move to 7-0
LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh match in a row to start the season with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of Long Beach State on Saturday in front of 8,182 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Whitney Lauenstein had a match-high 12 kills...
Special Teams boost Broncos in win over Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Hastings College:. The Hastings College football team over came a slow start to knock off Mount Marty 45-20 on a cool and wet Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. On Mount Marty's first drive of the, the Lancers were able to march...
