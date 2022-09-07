Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood
Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Too small for the large multi-family communities going up east of...
One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars
On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
srqmagazine.com
Foxy Lady Turns Fifty!
Lorry Eible and her two sons, Edward and Bryan, moved to Sarasota in 1972 where she raised her boys and decided to open a boutique with unique and unusual items...and it worked! It all started on Siesta Key in a small, white cottage near the beach, which later grew into the boutique’s current location on Siesta Key. Ten years later, with the love and support of Lorry’s husband John Walter, who had built the first Foxy Lady store that had been in business over the years, they built the St. Armands store—a.k.a Foxy Lady West—and it all fell into place. Fifty years later, with the training and devotion of loyal staff, they are all still excited to be lucky enough to do something that they love and are fortunate enough to have so many loyal clients that love their boutiques. And they love them!
estero-fl.gov
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Golf Coast Driving Range on September 9, 2022
Left to right: Estero Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Nancy Brodbeck, Vice-Mayor Jon McLain, Mayor Katy Errington, Estero Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Sharon Van Rite, Estero Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Pamela Mueller, Estero Forever Foundation Chair George Zaluki, Chamber Board member Bill Ribble, Councilmember Joanne Ribble, Chamber Board members Joe Pavich Sr. and Joni Pavich.
capecoralbreeze.com
UPS looking to hire around 910 employees for holiday season in the Naples and Fort Myers area
UPS announced this week it expects to hire more than 910 seasonal employees in the Naples and Fort Myers area ahead of the holiday rush. Its streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Luxury senior living community coming to East Naples
Denver-based Experience Senior Living will soon break ground in the fourth quarter of 2022 on a luxury senior living community at 8480 Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples. The Gallery at Naples will be 169,327 square feet consisting of 158 homes with 125 assisted living apartments and 33 memory care suites for seniors. Amenities to be offered in the four-story community include a professional beauty salon, fitness room, pickleball court, saltwater outdoor pool, screened-in patios, movie theater, steak house, a full bar as well as multiple other dining venues and activities areas.
Florida Weekly
ON THE MOVE
Southwest Florida Music Education Center has added four Naples community leaders to its board to help guide development of the music and educational program in Naples for neurodivergent young adults. Rose-Marie Van Otterloo, originally from Belgium, emigrated to the United States at 22 and worked for Merrill Lynch for several years. In addition to board positions in Massachusetts, where she raised her family, she has served on the board of Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, Artis-Naples and is an honorary board member at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She received an honorary doctoral degree from Endicott College and was knighted by the King of the Netherlands after she and her husband donated their collection of 17th Century Dutch and Flemish Art to the MFA. Barbara Lounsbury relocated from California to New York City to pursue a professional career as a violist. She was principal violist Radio City Music Hall for 30 years, working with many artists including Tony Bennett, Elton John, Diana Ross, Liberace, Johnny Mathis and George Benson as well as playing for a number of Broadway shows, operas and orchestras. In Naples, she has performed with the Naples Players, Theatre Zone, Camerata of Naples and Naples Community Orchestra, where she was also president for four years. Jerry Starkey has been a resident of Florida since 1988. He is a board member of Healthcare Network and the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a Lifetime Trustee of the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and a mentor to students in the FGCU School of Entrepreneurship. He has been a principal, board member and CEO of several private and public companies and holds a law degree from Texas Tech. Joanne Wyss enjoyed a successful career in book publishing and communications consulting in New York, London and Zurich. She was a founder of Greater Naples Leadership, serving as GNL’s first woman president. She founded Books for Collier Kids, a nonprofit that gives books to disadvantaged young children, and has served on other nonprofit boards including the Collier Community Foundation and the David Lawrence Center. Ms. Wyss plays classical and jazz piano and is a member of the Crescendos Piano Performance Group.
Texas-based airline promising more Fall jobs and flights for SWFL Airport
On Thursday, armed with a Southwest Florida jobs promise, a small Texas-based airline said Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will be their newest hub.
Florida Weekly
Community Cooperative announces September mobile pantries schedule and locations
Community Cooperative has announced its mobile food pantries schedule for September. With the rising costs of gas, food and rent, the community is relying on emergency food programs now more than ever. The mobile food pantry is one of Community Cooperative’s most innovative ways to bring food and assistance into...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Economists share insights at NABOR’s annual economic summit in Naples
A trio of economists shared their outlooks and predictions on the region’s shifting real estate market and the economy in general during the Naples Area Board of Realtors’ 10th annual Economic Summit. Market statistics and predictions were presented Thursday afternoon at the Naples Hilton by Lawrence Yun, chief...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs’ Farmer Mike’s opens for season
Farmer Mike’s re-opened to the public Wednesday after being closed for the summer. Owner Michael Clevenger is a third-generation farmer in Bonita Springs. His grandfather Jim and father Mike started the business more than 25 years ago off Rosemary Drive on a 10-acre field. After being pushed out of that area shortly after, they wound up on a 40-acre field off Morton Avenue.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers considers increasing downtown parking rate
After years of staying set at 50 cents per hour, the parking rate in downtown Fort Myers may be set to increase, as the city looks to pay for infrastructure upgrades. Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says the extra funds would be used for building and repairs around the city, to keep up with its growing population. Anderson says parking prices have already been low for years. Other city officials point to Fort Myers’ current parking rates being very low in comparison to other Florida cities, where an hour of parking could cost $2 or more.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline lands new hub in SWFL, will add 35 jobs
Avelo Airlines, a fast-growing carrier in the region, has announced plans to open a new base of operations at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. The base will be the Connecticut-based airlines’ fourth, joining Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new base at Southwest Florida International (RSW) will create 35 jobs, according to a statement.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
WINKNEWS.com
Lineup announced for the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival
The lineup of vintners and chefs that will be part of the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival has been announced. The 2023 festival will be held from February 3-5 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples. You can see photos of some of the participants and the full press release...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
