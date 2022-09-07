The highest-paid NFL players of all time

Tom Brady walks off the field after a win against the Chicago Bears. AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

There are now 53 NFL players who have made at least $100 million in their careers.

The list is loaded with quarterbacks, with Tom Brady recently taking over the top spot.

Below are the 34 highest-paid players in NFL history, heading into the 2022 season and updated with the help of data from Spotrac.com .

Michael Vick stands on the sidelines during a game against the New Orleans Saints. AP Photo/John Bazemore

34. Michael Vick, QB — $116.0 million

Seasons : 13

Highest single-season earnings : $22.6 million (2005; includes $25.5 million restructure bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Vick missed two seasons in the prime of his career following his dog-fighting conviction.

Jason Peters sets up to block during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

33. Jason Peters, LT — $117.3 million

Seasons : 18

Highest single-season earnings : $21.5 million (2009; includes $11 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 9

First-team All-Pro : 2

One thing to know : Jason Peters is one of just two undrafted players to earn more than $100 million in their playing career, joining Tony Romo on the exclusive list.

Mario Williams reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

32. Mario Williams, DE — $120.4 million

Seasons : 11

Highest single-season earnings : $25 million (2012; includes $19 million signing bonus)

Championships :0

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Mario Williams was a No. 1 overall draft pick back when No. 1 overall draft picks received gigantic rookie contracts. Williams' first deal with the Texans was for six years and $54 million.

Joe Haden walks off the field after a win against the Baltimore Ravens. AP Photo/Terrance Williams

31. Joe Haden, CB — $121.5 million

Seasons : 12

Highest single-season earnings : $23.0 million (2014; includes $16 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 3

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Joe Haden is a free agent heading into the 2022 NFL season, but is getting recruited hard to join the Buffalo Bills as they push for a Super Bowl.

Gerald McCoy holds a penalty flag. AP Photo/Bill Feig

30. Gerald McCoy, DT — $122.1 million

Seasons : 12

Highest single-season earnings : $14.0 million (2015; includes $9.0 million in bonuses)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 6

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : McCoy signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Cowboys before the 2020 season. However, he was paid just the $3 million signing bonus and was released before Week 1 after suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Jay Cutler warms up before a game against the New York Giants. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

29. Jay Cutler, QB — $122.2 million

Seasons : 12

Highest single-season earnings : $20.5 million (2015; includes $5 million restructure bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 1

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Cutler retired after the 2016 season. He later stepped away from a TV job to sign a one-year, $10 million contract to replace the Miami Dolphins' injured quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, in 2017, but hasn't played again since.

Joe Thomas sets a block against the Cincinnati Bengals. AP Photo/David Richard

28. Joe Thomas, LT — $122.9 million

Seasons : 11

Highest single-season earnings : $19.1 million (2011; includes $6 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 10

First-team All-Pro : 6

One thing to know : Thomas had not missed a game in his career and had never missed a single snap until suffering an injury during the 2017 season, the final year of his career.

Darrelle Revis reacts to a play. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

27. Darrelle Revis, CB — $124.2 million

Seasons : 11

Highest single-season earnings : $25 million (2011; includes $18 million option bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 7

First-team All-Pro : 4

One thing to know : In a league where most players are forced to take safe contracts, Revis continually bet on himself and won , often forgoing long-term deals. Instead, he took repeated chances in free agency.

Tony Romo looks to pass against the New York Giants. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

26. Tony Romo, QB — $127.4 million

Seasons : 14

Highest single-season earnings : $26.5 million (2013; includes $25 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Romo chose retirement following the 2016 season over playing for another team. He is now earning a lot of praise — and money — for his work in the TV booth.

Calais Campbell pumps up the crowd during a game against the Los Angeles Rams. AP Photo/Nick Wass

25. Calais Campbell, DE — $128.1 million

Seasons : 14

Highest single-season earnings : $17.0 million (2012; includes $16 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 6

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : At 35 years old heading into 2022, Campbell is still playing at a high level, signing a two-year deal worth $12.5 million to stay in Baltimore.

Sam Bradford calls out a play at the line against the Los Angeles Rams. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

24. Sam Bradford, QB — $130.0 million

Seasons : 9

Highest single-season earnings : $26.8 million (2011; includes $18 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 0

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Bradford eclipsed the $100 million mark early in his career due in large part to luck and timing . He was the first pick in the 2010 draft, the last class before the NFL put restrictions on how much rookies could be paid. He was cut by the Cardinals after just three games in 2018 and has not played since.

Cam Newton. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

23. Cam Newton, QB — 133.5 million

Seasons : 11

Highest single-season earnings : $24.0 million (2015; includes $15.5 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 3

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Newton was cut by the Panthers before the final season of his five-year, $103.8 million contract. Instead of making $19.1 million with the Panthers, he signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Patriots in 2020. He returned to Carolina in 2021, starting five games under center, but now remains a free agent.

Brett Favre drops back to pass against the Detroit Lions. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

22. Brett Favre, QB — $137.8 million

Seasons : 20

Highest single-season earnings : $16 million (2010; includes $4.4 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 11

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Favre only made more than $12 million once while with the Packers, but he made more than that in each of his three seasons with the Jets and Vikings.

Ryan Tannehill. AP Photo/Don Wright

21. Ryan Tannehill, QB — $140.0 million

Seasons : 10

Highest single-season earnings : $37.5 million (2020; includes $20 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 1

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : After taking over the starting job in Tennessee from Marcus Mariota in 2019, Tannehill went on to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship game, leading the NFL in passer rating on the way there. In the process, he earned himself a massive new deal with the team.

Trent Williams gets set to block against the Tennessee Titans. AP Photo/John Amis

20. Trent Williams, LT — $140.6 million

Seasons : 12

Highest single-season earnings : $32.3 million (2021; includes $30.1 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 9

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Trent Williams signed his huge six-year, $138 million extension with the 49ers during the 2021 off-season, resetting the market for elite offensive tackles in the process.

Julio Jones warms up before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

19. Julio Jones, WR — $140.6 million

Seasons : 11

Highest single-season earnings : $26.5 million (2019; includes $25 million signing bonus)

Championships : 2

Pro Bowls : 8

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Julio Jones' initial extension with the Falcons set a new high mark in the receivers market, which has since exploded to new heights. At 33 years old, he's looking to add another chapter to his already spectacular career, joining Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the 2022 campaign.

Von Miller walks off the field after a preseason game against the Denver Broncos. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

18. Von Miller, LB — $144.5 million

Seasons : 11

Highest single-season earnings : $25.1 million (2016; includes $17 million signing bonus)

Championships : 2

Pro Bowls : 8

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Miller was traded from the Broncos to the Rams in the middle of the 2021 season and wound up helping Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory. After moving to Buffalo, Miller will attempt to find similar success in his debut season with the Bills.

Kirk Cousins. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

17. Kirk Cousins, QB — $161.7 million

Seasons : 10

Highest single-season earnings : $40 million (2020; includes $30 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 3

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Cousins has made a lot of money in his career, but he still drives a 2000 GMC passenger van.

Julius Peppers sheds a block against the Detroit Lions. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

16. Julius Peppers, LB — $165.0 million

Seasons : 17

Highest single-season earnings : $20.2 million (2010; includes $6.5 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 9

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : After several seasons with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, Peppers returned to his original club, signing a $3.5 million deal to play with the Carolina Panthers. In January 2019, he retired at age 39.

Ndamukong Suh looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Rams. AP Photo/Alex Menendez

15. Ndamukong Suh, DT — $166.2 million

Seasons : 12

Highest single-season earnings : $26.5 million (2015; includes $25.5 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 5

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Much was made of Suh's six-year, $114.4 million contract with the Dolphins, but like many large deals in the NFL, it was mostly a sham. Instead, he made $60 million over three years before he was released to save space on the salary cap. It all worked out in the end for Suh, though, who joined the Buccaneers and wound up winning a title.

Joe Flacco looks to pass during a preseason game against the New York Giants. AP Photo/John Munson

14. Joe Flacco, QB — $171.0 million

Seasons : 14

Highest single-season earnings : $30.0 million (2013; includes $29 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 0

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Joe Flacco has elite career earnings.

Carson Palmer makes a throw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

13. Carson Palmer, QB — $174.1 million

Seasons : 15

Highest single-season earnings : $19.0 million (2014; includes $10 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 3

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Palmer's $24.1 million cap hit during the 2017 season was second only to Joe Flacco ($24.6 million). It would be his final season in the NFL.

Larry Fitzgerald warms up ahead of a game against the New Orleans Saints. AP Photo/Butch Dill

12. Larry Fitzgerald, WR — $180.7 million

Seasons : 17

Highest single-season earnings : $26.3 million (2012; includes $15 million option bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 11

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Fitzgerald is now No. 2 on the all-time receiving yards list and all-time receptions list, and No. 6 on the all-time receiving TDs list. He is just 117 catches behind Jerry Rice for the all-time record.

Russell Wilson warms up ahead of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

11. Russell Wilson, QB — $181.4 million

Seasons : 10

Highest single-season earnings : $53.0 million (2020; includes $35 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 9

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract prior to the 2019 season. The $35 million average annual value was the largest in NFL history at the time. It has since been surpassed by Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Now with the Broncos, Russell could set another new market high should his Denver debut be a success.

Alex Smith warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

10. Alex Smith, QB — $189.7 million

Seasons : 16

Highest single-season earnings : $40.0 million (2018; includes $27 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 3

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Often referred to by the pejorative "game manager," Smith has led his team to the playoffs five times in seven years. But his career was put in jeopardy during the 2018 season when he suffered a gruesome broken leg. After returning to action briefly in 2020, Smith won Comeback Player of the Year before retiring in the 2021 off-season.

Matthew Stafford. AP Photo/John Munson

9. Matthew Stafford, QB — $239.3 million

Seasons : 13

Highest single-season earnings : $51.1 million (2017; includes $50 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 1

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Stafford's move to the Rams in 2021 resulted in a Super Bowl win. You get what you pay for.

Phillip Rivers looks to pass against the Oakland Raiders. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

8. Philip Rivers, QB — $243.9 million

Seasons : 17

Highest single-season earnings : $32 million (2015; includes $17 million signing bonus)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 8

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL after a single season with the Colts.

Peyton Manning calls out to the offensive line during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. AP Photo/Joe Mahoney

7. Peyton Manning, QB — $248.7 million

Seasons : 18

Highest single-season earnings : $35 million (2004; includes $34.5 million signing bonus)

Championships : 2

Pro Bowls : 14

First-team All-Pro : 7

One thing to know : Manning's final paycheck in the NFL was a $4 million bonus for winning the Super Bowl in 2015. He had one year and $19 million remaining on his Broncos contract when he retired.

Eli Manning gets set to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

6. Eli Manning, QB — $252.3 million

Seasons : 16

Highest single-season earnings : $37 million (2015; includes $31 million signing bonus)

Championships : 2

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : Manning retired from the NFL after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl wins. In his final season, the Giants paid him $17 million, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time. Not bad for being maybe just the third-best quarterback in his family.

Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

5. Aaron Rodgers, QB — $263.6 million

Seasons : 17

Highest single-season earnings : $66.9 million (2018; includes $57.5 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 10

First-team All-Pro : 4

One thing to know : Rodgers' back-to-back MVP awards are nice, but he'd undoubtedly prefer another Lombardi in his trophy case. After his most recent extension, it's likely he'll finish his career in Green Bay after a somewhat contentious off-season.

Matt Ryan calls out a play at the line during a preseason game. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

4. Matt Ryan, QB — $267.0 million

Seasons : 14

Highest single-season earnings : $44.8 million (2019; includes $42 million in various bonuses)

Championships : 0

Pro Bowls : 4

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Ryan's five-year, $103.8 million extension was set to expire after the 2018 season. He then signed a five-year, $150 million extension with a $46.5 million signing bonus. The $100 million total guarantee in the deal was the largest ever for an NFL contract at the time.

Ben Roethlisberger prepares for a game. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

3. Ben Roethlisberger, QB — $267.3 million

Seasons : 18

Highest single-season earnings : $35.3 million (2015; includes $31 million signing bonus)

Championships : 2

Pro Bowls : 6

First-team All-Pro : 0

One thing to know : The 2021 season was Big Ben's final year in the NFL, with Roethlisberger making clear before the start of the season that he was willing to do whatever was necessary with his contract to make it happen .

Drew Brees warms up ahead of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP Photo/Butch Dill

2. Drew Brees, QB — $269.7 million

Seasons : 20

Highest single-season earnings : $40 million (2012; includes $37 million signing bonus)

Championships : 1

Pro Bowls : 13

First-team All-Pro : 1

One thing to know : Before retiring from the NFL, Brees held the top spot on the highest-paid list over Tom Brady, but Brady's longevity eventually saw him surpass his former rival.

Tom Brady jogs off the field. AP Photo/Danny Karnik

1. Tom Brady, QB — $303.0 million

Seasons : 22

Highest single-season earnings : $39.4 million (2021; includes $35 million signing bonus)

Championships : 7

Pro Bowls : 15

First-team All-Pro : 3

One thing to know : Brady sacrificed at least $60 million in his career by signing discounted contracts when he was with the Patriots.