SCPD: Hamilton, Floyd Boulevard cameras contributing to safer traffic conditions

By Ariel Pokett
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The placement of speed photo enforcement has correlated with the decrease in speeding violations and accidents reported near the cameras.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, the cameras were stationed on the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard, and the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard in May. They began to collect data showing a decline in traffic accidents.

Floyd Boulevards’ accident rate was .8 accidents before the installation of the cameras. The release stated that data showed that from July to August, there were no reported accidents on Floyd Boulevard between 28th Street and Outer Drive.

Additionally, from January 2018 to June 2022, the accident rate amounted to 2.26 accidents a month. The addition of the cameras has contributed to that rate dropping down to 1.5 accidents a month for July and August, according to the release.

Officials: 1 dead after Tuesday crash on Highway 20

When the cameras had been installed in May, a technical problem caused a delay in issuing speeding violations for drivers.

Since the cameras were still able to record data, it showed that 1.9% of cars driving on Hamilton Boulevard were traveling at a speed that was at least 10 miles over the speed limit.

The release stated that when the technical problem was resolved, from July 12 to August 21, there were 970 violations that were approved by officers overseeing the program.

The violations began to decline by the end of July, resulting in a rate of 1.06% of cars that were in violation.

According to the release, more accurate data will be generated as more time passes, but initial data is showing that the cameras are slowing down traffic and reducing accidents.

