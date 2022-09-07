A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO