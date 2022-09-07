Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Family Upset Over Release of Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 5
Family members of some of the victims of a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway that killed five are upset that video of the collision was released. The video shows the moment of impact that killed the five friends driving on the Palmetto on Aug. 20. The video is part...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Reported Shooting at Home in West Park
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene Monday of a reported shooting that took place at a home in West Park. A mobile unit was set up outside the home at Southwest 21st Street near 40th Avenue. The shooting reportedly took place late Sunday night and deputies remained into Monday morning at the scene.
NBC Miami
1 Man Burned in Wilton Manors House Fire
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Oakland Park Fire Rescue are investigating a two-alarm house fire in Wilton Manors Saturday night that left one person burned. The flames erupted just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the single-family home located on the 2900 block of Northwest 1st Avenue in Wilton Manors. Video...
NBC Miami
3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
NBC Miami
Oakland Park Woman Accused of Trying to Infect First Responders With HIV
Operators of a halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when one of their residents appeared to be overdosing on drugs but when help arrived the woman started spitting on paramedics and later claimed to have HIV, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, was sitting in...
NBC Miami
Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest
A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
NBC Miami
Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash Causing by Fleeing Teens Laid to Rest
The family of a mother killed in a crash in Oakland Park last month that was caused by teens fleeing from police said their final goodbyes at a funeral Monday. Maria Tellez was laid to rest after a funeral service at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale. The...
NBC Miami
8 Cars Destroyed in Fire at Hard Rock Stadium During Dolphins Game
A massive plume of smoke was seen rising from outside Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game Sunday after officials said several cars caught fire in the parking lot. The fire broke out as the Dolphins were taking on the New England Patriots inside the stadium. According to Miami-Dade...
NBC Miami
Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek
A Coral Springs man is facing a video voyeurism charge after authorities said a coworker found a GoPro H2 video camera inside a box of Band-Aids on the shelf of the company restroom strategically facing the toilet. A supervisor was shown the small video camera that was concealed in toilet...
NBC Miami
Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police
Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
NBC Miami
New Videos Show Moment 5 Were Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway: Report
New videos show the moment a wrong-way driver entered the Palmetto Expressway through an exit-ramp last month, killing five people, the Miami Herald reported. Surveillance footage obtained by the newspaper shows the silver Infiniti Q50 making a left from Northwest 67th Avenue, the wrong way on a one-way road next to the Palmetto Expressway.
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
NBC Miami
Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police
A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Testimony: School Shooter's Home Ruled by Chaos
Chaos reigned in the home where the Florida school shooter grew up, testimony in his ongoing penalty trial has shown. He and his half-brother Zachary tormented their adoptive, widowed mother, Lynda. By the time he reached middle school in the early 2010s, the pair took their fists and baseball bats to the walls, leaving gaping holes. They destroyed televisions and carved gashes in furniture, witnesses said.
