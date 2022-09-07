ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

NBC Miami

Police Investigating Reported Shooting at Home in West Park

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene Monday of a reported shooting that took place at a home in West Park. A mobile unit was set up outside the home at Southwest 21st Street near 40th Avenue. The shooting reportedly took place late Sunday night and deputies remained into Monday morning at the scene.
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

1 Man Burned in Wilton Manors House Fire

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Oakland Park Fire Rescue are investigating a two-alarm house fire in Wilton Manors Saturday night that left one person burned. The flames erupted just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the single-family home located on the 2900 block of Northwest 1st Avenue in Wilton Manors. Video...
WILTON MANORS, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Mother Killed During Police Chase in Oakland Park Laid To Rest

A mother of three killed in a crash caused by two teenage robbery suspects was laid to rest on Monday. Maria Tellez’s family invited NBC 6 to the funeral service in North Lauderdale and told us that their focus is turning to upcoming court dates for the 14 and 15-year-old suspects.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

8 Cars Destroyed in Fire at Hard Rock Stadium During Dolphins Game

A massive plume of smoke was seen rising from outside Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game Sunday after officials said several cars caught fire in the parking lot. The fire broke out as the Dolphins were taking on the New England Patriots inside the stadium. According to Miami-Dade...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek

A Coral Springs man is facing a video voyeurism charge after authorities said a coworker found a GoPro H2 video camera inside a box of Band-Aids on the shelf of the company restroom strategically facing the toilet. A supervisor was shown the small video camera that was concealed in toilet...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police

Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
News Break
Politics
NBC Miami

Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Testimony: School Shooter's Home Ruled by Chaos

Chaos reigned in the home where the Florida school shooter grew up, testimony in his ongoing penalty trial has shown. He and his half-brother Zachary tormented their adoptive, widowed mother, Lynda. By the time he reached middle school in the early 2010s, the pair took their fists and baseball bats to the walls, leaving gaping holes. They destroyed televisions and carved gashes in furniture, witnesses said.
PARKLAND, FL

