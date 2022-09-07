Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students to benefit from collaboration with UT-Martin
TIFTON — Graduates of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College now have a new path to receive their master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee-Martin.
Mark Kistler, dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC, said that a new agreement allows ABAC graduates who have completed a Bachelor of Science degree in ABAC’s SANR and who meet the criteria to be accepted into UT-Martin’s Master of Science in Agriculture and Natural Resources online degree program.
