Suffolk, VA

Bridge replacement project on E Washington St. in Suffolk starts Sept. 12

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Department of Public Works says a contractor will begin bridge improvements in the 2300 block of East Washington Street on September 12.

According to a news release, the construction will include the replacement of the bridges existing superstructure and is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.

Photo Courtesy: The City of Suffolk

As a result of these improvements, lane closures will be required, resulting in moderate to heavy traffic. One lane of traffic is expected the be open throughout the project and will be controlled by traffic signals.

Oversized vehicles, any vehicle wider than 8 feet 6 inches, are prohibited from traveling through the work zone.

For additional information about the project, visit the city’s website .

