Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Florida father teaches his son the importance of 9/11
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida father enjoyed an afternoon watching baseball games with his son this September 11th. The two spent time together watching the 18 and under baseball world cup. The World Cup takes place at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. In between baseball action, Fred Felton III...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida gas prices sink to seven-month low
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday. “The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower,”...
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances stay elevated through the week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ground is saturated from recent heavy rainfall and it is not going to dry out anytime soon. We will continue to see the possibility of showers and thunderstorms which will drop some heavy rain in places as these storms develop at almost anytime of the day on Tuesday. With a west wind at 5-10 mph expect a lot of the rain to fall along the coast in the late morning through early afternoon. We will still see variable cloudiness through much of the day with some peaks of the sun at times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Bonus: Lottery winner carries winning ticket in purse for weeks before realizing she won
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman says she had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman told officials she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she had won $80,000. WKYT...
Comments / 0