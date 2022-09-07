SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ground is saturated from recent heavy rainfall and it is not going to dry out anytime soon. We will continue to see the possibility of showers and thunderstorms which will drop some heavy rain in places as these storms develop at almost anytime of the day on Tuesday. With a west wind at 5-10 mph expect a lot of the rain to fall along the coast in the late morning through early afternoon. We will still see variable cloudiness through much of the day with some peaks of the sun at times.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO