Affordable housing is a scarce resource in New York City, but uncertainty on Wall Street and in Albany has investors entering the market with trepidation. Sales for multifamily buildings in the city with subsidized and regulated units have tumbled despite historic housing demand. There were $3.4 billion in sales for these buildings during the first six months of the year in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, an amount that fell by 24 percent compared to the $4.5 billion that sold in the second half of 2021, according to research compiled by investment sales brokerage Ariel Property Advisors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO