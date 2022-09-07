ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

Hilton Chooses TSX Broadway in Times Square for Debut of Tempo Brand

Times Square will soon accommodate even more tourists as Hilton Worldwide Holdings plans to open a massive 661-room hotel in an under-construction development. The hotelier will launch the first in its Tempo by Hilton brand at TSX Broadway, as the Times Square and the tourism industry steadily trudges back from pandemic-induced near ruin, the Wall Street Journal first reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

New York City Affordable Housing Investment Stagnates Amid Steady Demand

Affordable housing is a scarce resource in New York City, but uncertainty on Wall Street and in Albany has investors entering the market with trepidation. Sales for multifamily buildings in the city with subsidized and regulated units have tumbled despite historic housing demand. There were $3.4 billion in sales for these buildings during the first six months of the year in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, an amount that fell by 24 percent compared to the $4.5 billion that sold in the second half of 2021, according to research compiled by investment sales brokerage Ariel Property Advisors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

The Learning Experience to Open Second Williamsburg Location

It takes a village to raise a child or, in this case, a condo building. Early childhood education center The Learning Experience inked a 15-year, 12,250-square-foot deal to become the second retail tenant at Northlink Capital’s 510 Driggs Avenue condo development in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking...
BROOKLYN, NY

