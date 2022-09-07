Read full article on original website
City Opening Applications For Next Fire Academy Testing
The Amarillo Fire Department is hosting a Civil Service Exam on October 1st. This test is for entrance into the next AFD Fire Academy beginning in January. The written exam will be a general aptitude test for math, reading comprehension, and mechanical questions. Top scores from this test will then...
Growing Concerns with Randall County Farmers
Farmer riding tractor during sunrise with vast open fields and bright orange sky on chilly, foggy morning. Bryce Hutson talks with JD Ragland, Randall County Texas AgriLife Extension Agent, about some of the growing concerns for producers in the area. JD discusses drought management, input costs, policies, and some insurance for farmers.
Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
AC approves pay increase
On Aug. 31, The Amarillo College Board of Regents approved a pay increase for all full-time and part-time faculty in 2023. They also approved raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The minimum-wage adjustment is scheduled to take effect sometime in November of this year, which will lift approximately...
Coffee Memorial Celebrates One Year of Blood Reserve
Coffee Memorial Blood Center, along with 32 blood centers across the United States, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the nation’s first emergency blood reserve. Local physician Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center, founded the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps in 2021 in partnership with six other community blood centers to keep the national blood supply stocked during large-scale emergencies when blood needs are high, such as a mass-casualty event or natural disaster.
Amarillo man sentenced to 16 months in prison in Donley County
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County sentenced an Amarillo man to prison after he violated probation. According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 38-year-old Amarillo resident Rueben Campus was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the state jail felony offense of […]
Dalhart resident hosts fundraiser for Cancino family
DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What started as a Facebook post on Saturday night has turned into nearly 1,000 shirts being printed to help the family of Yahir Cancino. “I have done several fundraiser shirts. Not to this capacity, but I have done this before, but getting to connect with people and communicate with people, even in […]
Amarillo ISD Board discusses ‘Phase 2’ of Austin Middle School shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to its published agenda, the Amarillo Independent School District Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in a special meeting to hear public comments and consider beginning construction on Phase 2 of the Austin Middle School shoring project. According to the Amarillo ISD website, those who wish to make […]
Borger officials release info on Monday leak situation
UPDATE Officials from the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management report that evacuations have been lifted for the affected buildings and roads are being opened. According to officials, after 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to a report of a leaking rail car. Officials said the leak came from a […]
Randall County Fire responding to two vehicle accident, delays expected
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon. According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being […]
Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
1 wanted in Potter County on burglary charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Donny Casarez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Burglary of a Habitation and for a Bond Surrender – Burglary of a Building.” According to the crime stoppers, Casarez was described as a 45-year-old man standing 5 feet 5 inches […]
What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?
On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
Hoodoo Mural Festival Returns
The Hoodoo Mural Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1st. Come out as muralists from across the country will be in downtown Amarillo showing off their new creations. DJ Neil Francis and Flamingosis are supplying the music with performances from Kaelin Ellis and Little Jet. Other big names from the...
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week: Sept. 11
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 11, include: Sunday, Sept. 11, from 7 p.m. to midnight I-40 westbound will be reduced […]
Women's Golf Finishes Fourth in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas – The St. Mary's Women's Golf Tournament finished its first competition of the fall in the middle of the pack at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational. The Rattlers placed fourth overall after carding a three-round total of 873 (292-294-287), moving up one spot on the final hole as senior Rebecca Reed (Midland, Texas) eagled the par-five fourth.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail. According to a report, at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, first responders were called to the Lighthouse trail for a hiker who collapsed. Unfortunately, first responders were not able to...
Get Excited Horror Fans. Tascosa Drive-In Might Go Old School.
If you're a fan or horror movies, there's something coming up you need to keep an eye out for. It looks like Tascosa Drive-In might be going a bit old school. But instead of just a double feature, there's a massive marathon coming. A "Dust Til Dawn" Horror Marathon At...
Officers investigating shooting on SE 11th near Grand
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of SE 11th. Burr stated that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot […]
