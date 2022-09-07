DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What started as a Facebook post on Saturday night has turned into nearly 1,000 shirts being printed to help the family of Yahir Cancino. “I have done several fundraiser shirts. Not to this capacity, but I have done this before, but getting to connect with people and communicate with people, even in […]

DALHART, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO