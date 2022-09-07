ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

City Opening Applications For Next Fire Academy Testing

The Amarillo Fire Department is hosting a Civil Service Exam on October 1st. This test is for entrance into the next AFD Fire Academy beginning in January. The written exam will be a general aptitude test for math, reading comprehension, and mechanical questions. Top scores from this test will then...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Growing Concerns with Randall County Farmers

Farmer riding tractor during sunrise with vast open fields and bright orange sky on chilly, foggy morning. Bryce Hutson talks with JD Ragland, Randall County Texas AgriLife Extension Agent, about some of the growing concerns for producers in the area. JD discusses drought management, input costs, policies, and some insurance for farmers.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
AMARILLO, TX
County
Potter County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Potter County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Potter County, TX
Elections
acranger.com

AC approves pay increase

On Aug. 31, The Amarillo College Board of Regents approved a pay increase for all full-time and part-time faculty in 2023. They also approved raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The minimum-wage adjustment is scheduled to take effect sometime in November of this year, which will lift approximately...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Coffee Memorial Celebrates One Year of Blood Reserve

Coffee Memorial Blood Center, along with 32 blood centers across the United States, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the nation’s first emergency blood reserve. Local physician Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center, founded the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps in 2021 in partnership with six other community blood centers to keep the national blood supply stocked during large-scale emergencies when blood needs are high, such as a mass-casualty event or natural disaster.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Fire responding to two vehicle accident, delays expected

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon. According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 wanted in Potter County on burglary charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Donny Casarez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Burglary of a Habitation and for a Bond Surrender – Burglary of a Building.” According to the crime stoppers, Casarez was described as a 45-year-old man standing 5 feet 5 inches […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hoodoo Mural Festival Returns

The Hoodoo Mural Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1st. Come out as muralists from across the country will be in downtown Amarillo showing off their new creations. DJ Neil Francis and Flamingosis are supplying the music with performances from Kaelin Ellis and Little Jet. Other big names from the...
AMARILLO, TX
rattlerathletics.com

Women's Golf Finishes Fourth in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas – The St. Mary's Women's Golf Tournament finished its first competition of the fall in the middle of the pack at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational. The Rattlers placed fourth overall after carding a three-round total of 873 (292-294-287), moving up one spot on the final hole as senior Rebecca Reed (Midland, Texas) eagled the par-five fourth.
AMARILLO, TX
KLTV

Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail. According to a report, at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, first responders were called to the Lighthouse trail for a hiker who collapsed. Unfortunately, first responders were not able to...
AMARILLO, TX

