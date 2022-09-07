Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAV-TV
Check out where Bunny Ware takes us this week!
What a fun week! Bunny takes us on an adventure, starting with a fundraiser for Shelter From the Rain at Java Burrito, followed by a super fun night with International Paper at a Savannah Bananas game, then on to an Ice Cream Social to help CURE childhood cancer at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial. Join us next week to see where Bunny Ware takes us next!
Community is invited to attend drop-in for the Statesboro Village Builders initiative Saturday
Join the Statesboro Village Builders for a drop-in community event on Saturday, September, 10th, from 1-4pm at the Honey Bowen Building on Max Lockwood Dr. The purpose of the event is to engage the community in open dialogue about the resources needed to help Statesboro’s children become their best selves.
eatitandlikeit.com
Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District
Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach
Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
wtoc.com
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
One Boro to host violence prevention forum this Saturday
The One Boro Violence Prevention Task Force will host its second annual Securing Statesboro violence prevention forum. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Statesboro Family YMCA, located at 409 Clairborne Avenue in Statesboro. The theme for this year’s forum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lula Mae Jordon
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Lula Mae Jordan. Ms. Lula Mae Jordan, age 92, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was...
Safe Driving Summit to educate youth on road safety Sept. 13 at GS
Fatalities on roadways in Georgia and across the nation continue to rise due to distracted driving, excessive speed, and continued lack of seat belt use. To reduce injuries and fatalities on our roadways, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) continues to seek innovative ways to educate and raise awareness.
Elsie Hill Howington exhibition opens Sept. 8 at the Averitt
A new gallery exhibition by Elsie Hill Howington will open at the Averitt Center for the arts at 5:30pm on Thursday, September 8. The public is invited to attend the catered event to enjoy this bold local art. The exhibition, titled Fleeting Objects, will appear in the main gallery from...
Gallery: Step One Auto hosts Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Business Afterhours Social
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Step One Auto hosted its Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Business Afterhours Social Thursday. Check out a photo gallery below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesboro Fire and Police Depts. will hold 9/11 memorial on Sunday
Bulloch County citizens are invited to join the Statesboro Police and Fire Departments this Sunday for a memorial service commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honoring all the lives lost on that fateful day in 2001. The event will take place on West Grady Street in...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
EGSC’s annual Bobcat Regatta returns this month
East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
wtoc.com
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
Competition for local entrepreneurs offers $30,000 in prizes
Aspiring entrepreneurs, get your pitches ready! Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch Savannah 2022 Entrepreneurial Competition is coming soon. BizPitch Savannah is a kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”. Now in its fifth year, the event offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel...
Taste of Downtown returns on Friday September 9
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host their annual Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday on September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Statesboro. This event will highlight Statesboro’s favorite restaurants inside local downtown businesses and feature live music and entertainment. Taste of Downtown...
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock, age 77, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was 1963 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married Sue Bradley. Rick soon began a career in law enforcement, working with the Statesboro Police Department, where he later served as Chief of Police until his retirement. He owned and operated Mock’s Egg Farm until retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
Rev. Dr. Eldredge Lavan Lee
Rev. Dr. Eldridge Lavan Lee was born on January 26, 1950 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Ebenezer Lee Jr. and Sarah C. Lee. Raised in Portal Georgia, he received Jesus as his Lord and Savior at Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 8. He attended The Historic Willow Hill School and graduated from William James High School in 1967.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0