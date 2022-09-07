ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Check out where Bunny Ware takes us this week!

What a fun week! Bunny takes us on an adventure, starting with a fundraiser for Shelter From the Rain at Java Burrito, followed by a super fun night with International Paper at a Savannah Bananas game, then on to an Ice Cream Social to help CURE childhood cancer at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial. Join us next week to see where Bunny Ware takes us next!
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District

Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach

Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Government
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small

Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
VALDOSTA, GA
wtoc.com

‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

One Boro to host violence prevention forum this Saturday

The One Boro Violence Prevention Task Force will host its second annual Securing Statesboro violence prevention forum. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Statesboro Family YMCA, located at 409 Clairborne Avenue in Statesboro. The theme for this year’s forum...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free#Cityspark#Bulloch Daily
Grice Connect

Lula Mae Jordon

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Lula Mae Jordan. Ms. Lula Mae Jordan, age 92, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Grice Connect

EGSC’s annual Bobcat Regatta returns this month

East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
SWAINSBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Taste of Downtown returns on Friday September 9

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host their annual Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday on September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Statesboro. This event will highlight Statesboro’s favorite restaurants inside local downtown businesses and feature live music and entertainment. Taste of Downtown...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock

Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock, age 77, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was 1963 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married Sue Bradley. Rick soon began a career in law enforcement, working with the Statesboro Police Department, where he later served as Chief of Police until his retirement. He owned and operated Mock’s Egg Farm until retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Rev. Dr. Eldredge Lavan Lee

Rev. Dr. Eldridge Lavan Lee was born on January 26, 1950 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Ebenezer Lee Jr. and Sarah C. Lee. Raised in Portal Georgia, he received Jesus as his Lord and Savior at Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 8. He attended The Historic Willow Hill School and graduated from William James High School in 1967.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy