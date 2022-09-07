ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, ME

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monmouth, ME
State
Maine State
City
Vassalboro, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole

The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
ROYALSTON, MA
I-95 FM

Check Out Maine’s Best Spots To Enjoy Fall Foliage

Yeah, maybe we are putting the cart ahead of the horse here, but believe it or not, the start of fall officially arrives on, September 22nd, at 9:04 pm, and that means the beauty of Maine will be front and center, before a long and dreary winter punches us all in the gut.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Algae Blooms
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders

Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Lepage accuses Mills administration of trying to remove dam

AUGUSTA- Former Governor Paul LePage is accusing Governor Janet Mills of being dishonest about her support for the Sappi Mill and it’s workers. At a press conference earlier this afternoon, LePage accused Mills of forcing the removal of the Shamut Dam through regulatory means, calling it a back room deal.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
94.3 WCYY

Relax and Camp Overnight at this Lavender Farm in Maine

Lavender is supposed to be calming, every night I use lavender essential oil to relax. However, I just found out that there is a lavender farm in Maine. Braun's Riverside Lavender Farm is located only 30 minutes from Portland, located on the banks of the Saco River, and is privately owned and operated by retired Master Gunnery Sergeant Mark Braun and his wife Tammy.
PORTLAND, ME
townandtourist.com

20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals in Maine (Inspirational &Vast!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Approximately 90% of Maine is covered in trees. It’s one of the best states to visit for escaping a busy lifestyle and spending time in nature. If you want to have a peaceful vacation, renting a cabin or treehouse in Maine is the way to go. So, what are the best rentals in Maine?
MAINE STATE
americancraftbeer.com

Allagash Brewing Plans New Tasting Room In Southern Maine

Allagash Brewing has always managed their growth carefully, so news of a new tasting room in Scarborough, ME speaks volumes at to the health of the Portland-based brewer. The future space, which is slated to open in 2024 will be located within The Downs, Southern Maine’s new mixed-use development, located right off I-95—a 15-minute drive from the brewery.
SCARBOROUGH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy