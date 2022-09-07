ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Algiers near the troubled Oakmont apartment complex, New Orleans police said. Gunfire was reported to police at 6:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway (map). Responding officers found a man, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground in a grassy area. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NOLA.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal St. Roch shooting, police say

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent St. Roch shooting that left 33-year-old Demetrius Thomas dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Elbert Bender, 39, has been booked on one count of second-degree murder in the August 24 killing. New Orleans Police were called to the...
fox8live.com

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
WDSU

NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
