Read full article on original website
Related
Super PAC faces new allegations in Montana
An out-of-state political organization found to have violated Montana campaign finance law continues to face questions about its activity in three Republican legislative races during the 2022 primary election, even as it pursues legal action against the state’s top political practices enforcer. Last month, the national political watchdog nonprofit...
Health department restricts birth certificate changes for transgender Montanans
Montana’s public health department said Friday it would adopt a new administrative rule that bars state residents from changing the sex on their birth certificates except in narrow circumstances. The now-final rule makes it nearly impossible for transgender Montanans to update the document to align with their gender identity.
‘The Human Psyche Was Not Built for This’
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Vicky Rae Byrd had a sinking feeling. As she scrolled through her phone on election night, her pick for president...
Suicide rates are higher in rural communities. A new hotline tries to help.
Editor’s note: This piece discusses suicide and the mental health crises among U.S. farmers and ranchers. Monte Bush was only 15 when his grandfather died by suicide on the family farm outside Riverton, Wyoming. One minute, they were working on a pivot irrigator and discussing how expensive a new pump would be; an hour later, Bush found his grandpa’s body. He took over that summer as the property’s caretaker with his grandmother, making sure malt barley, pinto beans and alfalfa were harvested on time and managing a herd of 400 sheep. “I never grieved,” he said. “I buried it, and I got back to work.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Montana is trying to solve its struggles with teacher pay
Olivia DeJohn laughs as she chalks up having found a classroom she loves so early in her teaching career to serendipity. She teaches second grade at Missoula’s Paxson Elementary School, a job she quips “fell into my lap.” She did her student teaching at Paxson while getting her master’s degree at the University of Montana and, as a result, was asked to serve as a long-term substitute for an educator who had to go on leave.
Western district U.S. House candidates on the issues
Editor’s note: As candidates for Montana’s newly drawn western congressional district competed in their respective party primaries this spring, Montana Free Press asked each of them to complete a written questionnaire to help voters understand their positions on key policy issues. We initially published their responses as part...
UM law professor, Montana Constitution expert nominated to 9th Circuit
University of Montana law professor and Montana Constitution expert Anthony Johnstone has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a judge for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the White House said Friday. Johnstone is currently the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law at the University...
‘Housing Montana Heroes’ project expanding in Missoula
MISSOULA — Paul Barnes never expected to be homeless. After serving in the United States military during the Vietnam War, Barnes returned home and moved to North Dakota, enrolled in college with the help of the GI Bill, started a business and bought a house. Eventually, he moved to Chinook, Montana — a tiny town not far from the Canadian border — to live with his retired parents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Child removal reforms advance despite agency opposition
State lawmakers on a health and human services interim committee voted Friday to advance a bill that, if passed by the Legislature next year and eventually signed into law by the governor, would reform Montana’s child welfare system and limit the circumstances where the state can remove children from their homes.
Lawmakers set to debate child welfare reforms
After six months of study, state lawmakers are set to debate a draft bill this week that could bring significant reforms to Montana’s child welfare system — changes some lawmakers and legal observers say are long overdue. The bill, drafted by Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, has been under...
How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
Unions buck expectations with endorsement of independent financial manager Gary Buchanan in eastern district
Montana’s largest labor union and its overarching federation have announced endorsements in the contest for the state’s Second U.S. House district, where three candidates are challenging incumbent Republican congressman Matt Rosendale in the state’s deep-red eastern expanse. Those endorsements went not to Penny Ronning, a Democratic former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal report: Zinke violated ‘duty of candor’
A federal ethics probe has concluded that former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who is running to represent Montana’s western district in the U.S. House, misled an internal ethics watchdog during a probe into the department’s decision not to act on a gaming application from two Native American tribes.
Building to last
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Does the state Legislature need a special session to spend down the budget surplus?
Republican legislators are divided on calls to assemble in a special session and pass income and property tax rebates, the latest proposal to spend down a substantial state budget surplus. Two separate pushes for a special session, a comparatively rare phenomenon in Montana politics, have emerged. Each faces the hurdle...
Democratic lawmakers call on health department to stabilize Montana State Hospital with federal accreditation
Five Democratic lawmakers on Monday called on state health department leadership to clarify the agency’s intentions for the struggling Montana State Hospital (MSH) and urged the department to publicly support the hospital regaining accreditation from federal health authorities. The state’s only public psychiatric hospital, which provides short-term and residential...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voting rights trial hits halfway mark
The past week has been a busy one in Yellowstone County District Court, as plaintiffs and defendants in Montana’s high-profile election administration lawsuit worked through the first five days of a 10-day trial. More than a dozen witnesses took the stand, with county election officials, tribal members and individual voters answering flurries of questions from lawyers about the impacts of new voting laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.
Montana child care providers to receive $18 million in federal grants
The state of Montana has approved $18 million in grants from federal funds for 31 child care providers, health care organizations, community groups and local governments in an effort to expand child care services, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced Wednesday. The “innovation” grants range between $142,000 and $1 million....
What’s at stake as new election laws go to trial
Seated in his wheelchair next to the witness stand in a Billings courtroom Monday, 26-year-old Mitch Bohn calmly responded to a series of rapid-fire questions about his voting habits over the past eight years. How does he typically cast his vote? By absentee ballot, Bohn said, filling it out as...
Montana Dems — Stuck In The Middle With Who?
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. Last weekend, I watched...
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
824
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 1