Tyrell Henry has already seen some game action this year on special teams. Most notably, he downed a Bryce Baringer punt inside the Western Michigan 10 on the first Spartan punt of the season. The fact that the true freshman is already earning playing time on Mel Tucker’s squad is a great sign. Nearly everyone who has played football knows that standing out and doing your job on special teams is a surefire way to get rewarded with playing time on your side of the ball.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO