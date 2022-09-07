ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Unhinged man slashes NYPD cop responding to his apartment: police

By Tina Moore, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

An unhinged man slashed a cop in the wrist who responded to his Harlem NYCHA apartment this week, cops said.

Kevin Joseph, 32, was “acting erratic[ally] and behaving in a violent manner” around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when cops showed up at his apartment in the King Towers on West 115th Street for an “emotionally disturbed person” call, police said.

Police tried to take Joseph into custody so that EMS could remove him to the hospital, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmQau_0hlkCrn200
Kevin Joseph, 32, was arrested for allegedly slashing an NYPD cop inside his Harlem NYCHA apartment this week.
Google Maps

But instead of complying, Joseph became violent and pulled out a kitchen knife — slashing a 30-year-old cop in the wrist and puncturing her thumb, police said.

The knife was recovered and Joseph was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy