Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Otto H. Becher, age 95, who passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Pastor Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be at a later date at Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday all at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

EDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO