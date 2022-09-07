Read full article on original website
Otto H. Becher, 95, St. Cloud
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Otto H. Becher, age 95, who passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Pastor Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be at a later date at Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday all at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.
Arthur “Art” A. Lahr, 82, Eden Valley
Art Lahr, age 82 of Eden Valley passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital. Art was born October 25, 1939, in Richmond, MN to Matthew and Mary (Kinzer) Lahr. He was the youngest of fourteen children, graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1958, and served six years in the Army National Guard. He married Carol Ann Hommerding on November 9, 1960, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Roger “Rusty” D Eggerth, 86, Burtrum
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 AM on September 12, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie for Roger “Rusty” Eggerth of Burtrum who passed away on Monday, September 5 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.
Tara R. Webster, 52, Blaine
A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Tara R. Webster, age 52, who passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. There will be a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Shellie R. Trimble, 41, St. Cloud and formerly of Kimball
May 28, 1981 - September 6, 2022. A celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Shellie R. Trimble, 41, of St. Cloud and formerly of Kimball, who passed away surrounded by family, at the St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.
