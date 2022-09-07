Read full article on original website
This Week in Lincolnville: Celebrating Life
I wept through most of a recent celebration of life for a woman I didn’t really know. Betty Beach’s family are members of United Christian Church, and as church congregations do, we helped organize the service honoring and remembering this woman most of us hadn’t known before the disease, which we all dread, took her.
Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, notice
CUSHING — Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, 81, died peacefully, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. Interment will follow at Achorn Cemetery.
Lincoln Academy bests Medomak Valley golf
ROCKLAND — The Medomak Valley golf team hosted Lincoln Academy at the Rockland Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 12. Below are the match results with Medomak Valley players listed first. Lincoln Academy 179, Medomak Valley 194 (LA wins 8-1) Tyler Metcalf (38) lost 2+1 to Kellen Adickes (34) Logan...
Pinny Beebe Center tirelessly seeks thoughtful and collaborative solutions
I am fully in support of Pinny Beebe-Center’s seeking the Senate seat for our district. I’ve known Pinny since the 1980s when, as teacher of early and experiential education, I met her working at a teacher resource center in Rockport. Subsequently, while I was Director of Mid-Coast Children’s Services, Pinny was deeply engaged in our local CAP agency, subsequently becoming Regional Manager for Penquis CAP. Her deep experience there during the recession of 2008 led her to found the Knox Co. Homeless Coalition, supported by many different businesses in the county.
Sea of stubby legs take over Steamboat Landing for annual Wienerfest
BELFAST — Wiener dog, doxie, badger dog, sausage dog. All of these are used to describe the diminutive dachshund - recognized by all, loved by many. Worshipped by some. For dogs that spend the majority of their lives eight inches off the ground, they soar into the hearts of many each September, when PAWS Animal Shelter hosts the annual Wienerfest.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 5-9. Camden. Sarah Amelia Latterner and Sarah Latterner Ellis to Domonic Gioia and Elizabeth Gioia. Joyce Tenneson to Thomas Mellor. David C. Sprafkin and Hildy J. Simmons to Simmons Sprafkin Family Trust. Richard...
RGC men’s league Sept. 10-11 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Saturday, September 10. Individual Points. 1. Dan Edleman +7. 2. Warren Marshall +3. 3. James...
Book by Camden author wins 2022 New England Society Book Award
The New England Society in the City of New York (NES) has announced that Dead By Dawn, by Paul Doiron, is the winner of one of the 2022 New England Society Book Awards, which recognize books of merit that celebrate New England and its culture. The NES Book Awards are...
Midcoast Recreation Center seeks votes to launch programs in underserved communities
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center is in the running for a grant award of up to $10,000 from WinterKids to launch a public skating and tennis program in nearby underserved communities. Grantees will be selected by online community votes throughout the month of September. Each person may cast...
Oceanside golf starts week with win over Morse
BATH — The Oceanside high school golf program traveled Monday, Sept. 12 to Bath to compete against Morse at the Bath Golf Club. Oceanside, with the win, improved its record to 5-2 on the season. Oceanside 183, Morse 199 (OS wins 6-3) Noah McLellan (O) 44 even Caleb Harvey...
Belfast’s Heritage Park goes technicolor as chalk artists take over
BELFAST — Heritage Park was bustling with activity Saturday afternoon as Waterfall Arts sixth annual Chalk Walk took place from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Artists ranged from tiny tots through to professional artists, and there was no shortage of admirers moving through the event to take in all the colorful creations.
U.S. Postal Service further clarifies Camden Post Office retail suspension
CAMDEN — On Saturday, Sept. 10, Camden Post Office mailbox holders received a notification letter from a U.S. Postal Service with instructions on coping with a temporarily shuttered post office. Box holders were told that as of Sept. 16, all retail operations, including mailbox service, would be suspended and they were to travel to Rockland to pick up mail, or otherwise do business.
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 22-Sept. 6. Brianna Bernardo, 27, of Farmingdale, criminal threatening in Washington Oct. 8, 2020, three days in jail. Frederic Buehner, 80, of Rockland, operating under the influence (alcohol) in Rockland Feb. 27, 2021, dismissed; disorderly...
Bread and Puppet Theater stages ‘resurrection circuses to yell against our own stupidity’
Bread and Puppet Theater made a stop in Belfast Sept. 8, staging on the waterfront the production Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: Apocalypse Defiance. The play is now on tour — Belfast then to several other Maine towns, to Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon. Fifty-two...
Camden Hills boys soccer tops Bangor
ROCKPORT — Camden Hills went down a goal early before rallying three times to earn some valuable heal points, defeating Bangor 3-1. Kristian Kendall opened the scoring for Bangor midway through the first half when he volleyed a corner kick into the side netting. The 'Jammers kept their composure...
On the issues: House District 40 candidate Stanley Paige Zeigler, Jr.
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Agenda set for Hope school committee Sept. 12
HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
Under a light breeze, sailboats set course for annual Around Islesboro Race
NORTHPORT — The annual Around Islesboro Race, an end of the season favorite fun sailboat competition, took place under calm seas and a light, at times almost imperceptible, breeze, Sept. 10. Hosted by the Northport Yacht Club, the race starts in front of the Bayside dock, circumnavigates the 10-mile-long...
Camden Hills girls first, boys second in cross country meet
BELFAST — The cross country teams from Medomak Valley and Camden Hills traveled Friday, Sept. 9 to Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast to compete against runners from Brunswick, Cony, Messalonskee, Leavitt, Nokomis and Maine Central Institute. Girls Team Results. 1. Camden Hills — 1:54:24.76. 2. Brunswick —...
