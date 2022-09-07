Read full article on original website
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told the court it would be willing to accept one of two candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump to review documents the FBI seized early last month during an unprecedented raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence. The filing made Monday comes after federal...
Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Tuesday warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively. North Korea will likely be infuriated by the South Korean rhetoric as Seoul typically shuns such strong words to avoid raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Despite North Korea’s increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine, some experts say the country — outgunned by more superior U.S. and South Korean forces — will still unlikely use its nuclear weapons first. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the legislation would only deepen North Korea’s isolation and prompt Seoul and Washington to “further strengthen their deterrence and reaction capacities.”
