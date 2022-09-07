Read full article on original website
‘Palmer’s Perspectives On Maine’ at BRAF
Nobleboro-based artist Elizabeth Palmer’s new solo show at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF). “Palmer’s Perceptions of Maine,” runs through Oct. 2. Elizabeth Palmer is primarily a watercolor artist, who lives in Nobleboro, and recently had another show, “Two Views” with Elaine Abel, at River Arts in Damariscotta. She is also a member of Saltwater Artist Gallery on Pemaquid Point, which was selected as a Top Choice in the 2022 “Best in Maine” magazine. In addition, Elizabeth is a member of the new Gallery Two, in Rockland, owned by Larry Ingram, whose first gallery in Ingram Antiques and Art in Wiscasset, where Elizabeth had also shown her work.
Pauline Gibson
Katherine Pauline Gibson, 96, a summer resident of Southport for 40 years who made Maine her permanent home in 2021, died at her apartment at St. Andrews Village on Sept. 10, 2022. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. She was “Polly” to a wide circle of friends, and...
Grateful to be well represented
Since 2018, I’ve been well represented in the Maine legislature by my Maine House Representative, Holly Stover. If you live in the towns of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, South Bristol, or Westport Island, you are well represented too! And we will have a chance to keep a good thing going by re-electing her this Nov. 8.
Skin Twins med-spa opens in Boothbay Harbor
Born and raised in Boothbay, Evie and I are very excited for our new endeavor – opening a small med-spa in the heart of Boothbay Harbor. We have landed on the name The Skin Twin RNs LLC, which fits us both perfectly. Located at 11 Commercial Street, we will be partnering with our cousin Kaitlin of The Skin Place to work expand services to include medical grade products. Our mission is to assist you in your skincare journey. Our focus will always be medical first, then aesthetic. We are so excited to be offering Skinbetter Science products. At Skinbetter, accomplished science represents the deep knowledge and rigorous study of skin and skincare chemistry. This quality, medical grade line offers potent and unique formulas that are dermatologist tested, paraben + fragrance + dye free, and also cruelty free. We will begin to offer very basic services at first until we all get into a rhythm. These services will include neuromodulators such as Botox for fine lines and wrinkles, dermal filler in the lips for an enhanced appearance, Vi Chemical peels for improvement with tone, texture, acne, scarring and discoloration.
Opera House at Boothbay Harbor: Upcoming performances
Classic blues from a New England legend, high energy folk from Quebec, American roots music, an acclaimed Irish tenor and some hot Western swing are all coming to Boothbay Harbor this fall. Advance discounted tickets currently on sale for all concerts. The James Montgomery Band with Deric Dyer arrives in...
Encore productions of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged’
What could possibly be better than a good summer Shakespeare production? An encore!. Back by popular demand, The River Company has partnered with both The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro and the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta for a mini-tour of the extreme Shakespeare experience, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged.”
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 21. Doors open at 4:30. The meal will be lentil soup, salad, bread, roast pork, roasted sweet potato wedges, vegetable medley, applesauce, and chocolate bread pudding. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m., with 24 players, were first place, Diane...
Wiscasset visit
Carmel, California’s Molly Martin and Gary Feldstein were seeing New England last week when their travels brought the engaged couple to Wiscasset and Red’s Eats. As he waited in line for the food stand’s famous, big lobster roll and one for her, she walked around the village. Wiscasset Newspaper met Martin near Ancient Cemetery at the corner of Lincoln and Federal streets.
Another successful Sunrise Cruise, Monhegan Light tour
Another successful Sunrise Lighthouse photography cruise is in the books and again this year the weather did not did not disappoint with some very colorful early morning sunlight casting some truly beautiful light on the area lighthouses. Wildfires out west have put lot of smoke in the upper atmosphere that has blown Eastward and has caused the recent more orange sun and moon rises and sets in Maine. Almost two dozen people came aboard the 6 a.m. cruise aboard the Balmy Days that left Pier 8 before the local sunrise. While lots of people were sporting cameras and cell phone cameras not everyone aboard was a photographer - one person was there to simply see some lights that he had not yet seen in order to fulfill his wish to see all of the lights in Maine from the water. But for those wanting to take pictures most everyone got better than postcard quality results from the cruise. Among the lighthouses we saw were Burnt Island, Ram Island, the Cuckolds and Hendricks Headlight. Hendricks Head actually has more of a westerly exposure and because we saw that one last the sun was high enough to cast some nice light that accentuated shadows making for a more vivid and nice contrasty view that you would not normally see from land.
This week at Harbor Theater
“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” – (PG-13; 1 hour, 55 minutes) - This film takes a definitive exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, Hallelujah. This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: The songwriter and his times. The song's dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit. And moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom Hallelujah has become a personal touchstone. Last shows at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15.
Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra to play benefit concert
Join Sean Fleming and his eight-piece Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra for the "Real Ragtime Concert," a collection of classic, early 20th century Rag tunes, on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Union Church of South Bristol. The concert will feature compositions by Confrey, Hayden, Joplin, Lamb, Morton, Scott,...
DAFT OLD BAT CORNER
Mainers are a kind, gentle people. We are from ruddy peasant stock and are hard to get riled. I ran into this article by some Dessicated Old Bat from New York City. At first I got riled, but the more I read, the more I thought it was hilarious!. How...
Sept. 10 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Vote Mills
Make a plan now to vote early, in person or by mail, on or before Nov. 8. Our outstanding governor, Janet Mills, needs your support. Why? As a teacher for many years, I champion her commitment to education. She is the first governor in Maine history to fully fund the state’s obligation to public education from kindergarten through grade 12. She also supports universal pre-K coverage and has created a budget that will put it within reach.
Vote for Ed Thelander
Ed Thelander, a former Navy SEAL, is running for Congress representing District One in Maine. What if, as a gesture in support of the lobster industry and fishermen in general, Ed took to the water during a lobster boat race and swam from boat to boat, for a total of 50 lobster boats.
Alna to fix Head Tide Dam railings
The railings at Head Tide Dam had broken cables again and selectmen Sept. 7 made a move they expect will serve for years, if more incidents occur. The board decided to tap the dam site’s maintenance account for up to $2,000 to buy enough parts for years of fixes. The parts have a long wait time and could get harder to get, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri explained.
10 reasons to vote for Ed
As Ed Thelander has promised, when elected to serve us in the U.S. Congress from District 1, he will work across the aisles to:. --Represent the interests of his constituents and not DC special interests. --Assure that government functions of, for and by the people. --Stop government overreach and reckless...
