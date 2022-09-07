Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
A slew of celebrities hit the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, but there were a few that stood out thanks to their show-stopping styles. Check out the looks that will have fans talking for days, or even years, to come.
ETOnline.com
Josh Duhamel and Fiancé Audra Mari Spotted in New Wedding Pics
It appears Josh Duhamel is a married man once more! In new photos, Duhamel and his fiancé, Audra Mari, were seen in full wedding wear outside a church in their home state of North Dakota Saturday. In the pics of the pair, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old beauty...
People Are Calling Out Jimmy Kimmel's "White Male Privilege" After He Lied Flat On The Ground During Quinta Brunson's Emmy Speech
The Emmy was a historic win for Quinta.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
ETOnline.com
Anna Kendrick Details Being Stuck in Elevator, Rescued By Firefighters in Toronto (Exclusive)
Anna Kendrick had a little setback during her time at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect actress shared that she and her team got stuck in an elevator on the way to an appearance. And lucky for the Internet, she documented the whole ordeal. “Ah, the...
ETOnline.com
Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman for 'Taking a Chance' on Her During Emmys Acceptance Speech
It's three for three for Julia Garner! The actress took home her third Emmy at Monday's awards ceremony, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark. First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth," Garner said during her acceptance speech of her character. "She changed my life."
ETOnline.com
Julia Garner Bares Her Stomach in Bold 2022 Emmys Dress
For Julia Garner, the 2022 Emmys red carpet was a high-fashion runway. The Inventing Anna star embodied bold glamour as she stepped out on the golden carpet Monday in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress with a stomach cut-out. Adding an extra dose of edge, the 28-year-old actress wore her...
ETOnline.com
Harrison Ford Makes Emotional Appearance at D23, Says He’s ‘Very Proud’ of New ‘Indiana Jones’ Film
After first making a surprise appearance during the Star Wars Celebration back in May, Harrison Ford once again surprised fans by showing up at the D23 Expo to talk about the anticipated new Indiana Jones sequel. While speaking about the new film, the 80-year-old actor who has played the iconic...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Makes Talk Show Hosting Debut, Says She Wouldn't Change 'American Idol' Elimination
Jennifer Hudson has officially made her daytime talk show hosting debut! The EGOT winner kicked off the premiere season of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, beginning the episode with a reflection on her long-time dream of hosting her own show. "Thank y'all for being here. I'm not gonna cry...
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
ETOnline.com
Emmys 2022: See Sheryl Lee Ralph Cry and Sing During Her Acceptance Speech
Up NextReese Witherspoon Reacts to Jon Hamm on 'The Morning Show' and Selma Blair Doing 'DWTS'! (Exclusive.
ETOnline.com
Jacob Elordi Cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are about to take on iconic roles. The actors have been cast to play Elvis and Priscilla Presley, respectively, in Sofia Coppola's upcoming film, Priscilla, ET confirms. Based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, which provided an intimate account of Priscilla's life with Elvis,...
ETOnline.com
2022 Emmys: The Biggest and Best Moments of the Night!
A celebration of all things TV! Hollywood's star-studded ceremony honoring the past year in television greatness made for a really exciting viewing experience. The Television Academy's 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards brought out the brightest stars in TV to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, for a gala ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live stalwart Kenan Thompson, who brought his flawless talent for live comedy to the proceedings.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Talks Momentous Emmy Win and 'Loved Ones' in Acceptance Speech (Exclusive)
Zendaya is officially a two-time Emmy-winning actress after landing the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO's Euphoria. ET caught up with the 26-year-old star after the show where she gushed about the production team behind Euphoria and even shared some insight into her plans to celebrate.
ETOnline.com
Brett Goldstein Defies 'Don't Swear' Directive After Emmy Win for 'Ted Lasso'
Brett Goldstein scores again! For the second consecutive year, the Ted Lasso star is victorious in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. The 42-year-old actor, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ soccer comedy, took the stage and vowed he wouldn't swear during his acceptance speech like he did last year. He told the audience that because he did swear, his speech didn't air in the UK and his parents never saw it. With that in mind, he was thankful for the second chance. And he dropped a few swear words anyway, which got muted during the broadcast. The stunt had everyone rolling!
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lawrence Talks Motherhood and Dishes About Date Night With Husband Cooke Maroney (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney had a parents’ night out at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Saturday, ET caught up with the actress during the premiere of her upcoming film, Causeway where she dished about motherhood. “Wonderful, thank you,” she told ET’s Rachel Smith about her motherhood journey....
ETOnline.com
Henry Winkler Makes Tyler James Williams Tear Up With 'Abbott Elementary' Compliments (Exclusive)
Henry Winkler is giving the flowers to the next generation of stars! On Monday, the Barry star had high praise for Tyler James Williams and his work on Abbott Elementary on the red carpet of the 74th Prime Time Emmys. “What a great teacher. Let me just say, what a...
ETOnline.com
Mariska Hargitay on Why Christopher Meloni Returned to 'Law & Order': 'How Could You Stay Away!' (Exclusive)
It was a Law & Order: SVU homecoming for Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay at the Emmys! The duo walked the carpet on Monday night ahead of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where they marveled over being part of TV history for more than two decades. Meloni and Hargitay shared the screen together for more than a decade on SVU before Meloni parted ways. He returned as Stabler in 2021 to lead his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and reunited with Hargitay onscreen.
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reflects on Her Hollywood Legacy & History-Making Noms for 'Abbott Elementary' (Exclusive)
Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph is shining bright like a diamond at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and her energy matches the Swarovski glittering over her hair and face. While walking the red carpet Monday at the annual awards show, Ralph told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nichelle Turner that the...
