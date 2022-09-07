Brett Goldstein scores again! For the second consecutive year, the Ted Lasso star is victorious in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. The 42-year-old actor, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ soccer comedy, took the stage and vowed he wouldn't swear during his acceptance speech like he did last year. He told the audience that because he did swear, his speech didn't air in the UK and his parents never saw it. With that in mind, he was thankful for the second chance. And he dropped a few swear words anyway, which got muted during the broadcast. The stunt had everyone rolling!

