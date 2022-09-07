ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys

A slew of celebrities hit the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, but there were a few that stood out thanks to their show-stopping styles. Check out the looks that will have fans talking for days, or even years, to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Josh Duhamel and Fiancé Audra Mari Spotted in New Wedding Pics

It appears Josh Duhamel is a married man once more! In new photos, Duhamel and his fiancé, Audra Mari, were seen in full wedding wear outside a church in their home state of North Dakota Saturday. In the pics of the pair, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old beauty...
FARGO, ND
Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman for 'Taking a Chance' on Her During Emmys Acceptance Speech

It's three for three for Julia Garner! The actress took home her third Emmy at Monday's awards ceremony, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark. First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth," Garner said during her acceptance speech of her character. "She changed my life."
CELEBRITIES
Julia Garner Bares Her Stomach in Bold 2022 Emmys Dress

For Julia Garner, the 2022 Emmys red carpet was a high-fashion runway. The Inventing Anna star embodied bold glamour as she stepped out on the golden carpet Monday in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress with a stomach cut-out. Adding an extra dose of edge, the 28-year-old actress wore her...
CELEBRITIES
Jacob Elordi Cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are about to take on iconic roles. The actors have been cast to play Elvis and Priscilla Presley, respectively, in Sofia Coppola's upcoming film, Priscilla, ET confirms. Based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, which provided an intimate account of Priscilla's life with Elvis,...
MOVIES
2022 Emmys: The Biggest and Best Moments of the Night!

A celebration of all things TV! Hollywood's star-studded ceremony honoring the past year in television greatness made for a really exciting viewing experience. The Television Academy's 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards brought out the brightest stars in TV to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, for a gala ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live stalwart Kenan Thompson, who brought his flawless talent for live comedy to the proceedings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brett Goldstein Defies 'Don't Swear' Directive After Emmy Win for 'Ted Lasso'

Brett Goldstein scores again! For the second consecutive year, the Ted Lasso star is victorious in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. The 42-year-old actor, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ soccer comedy, took the stage and vowed he wouldn't swear during his acceptance speech like he did last year. He told the audience that because he did swear, his speech didn't air in the UK and his parents never saw it. With that in mind, he was thankful for the second chance. And he dropped a few swear words anyway, which got muted during the broadcast. The stunt had everyone rolling!
CELEBRITIES
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
CELEBRITIES
Mariska Hargitay on Why Christopher Meloni Returned to 'Law & Order': 'How Could You Stay Away!' (Exclusive)

It was a Law & Order: SVU homecoming for Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay at the Emmys! The duo walked the carpet on Monday night ahead of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where they marveled over being part of TV history for more than two decades. Meloni and Hargitay shared the screen together for more than a decade on SVU before Meloni parted ways. He returned as Stabler in 2021 to lead his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and reunited with Hargitay onscreen.
TV & VIDEOS

