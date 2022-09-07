Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Mother indicted for 4 counts of neglect in connection to missing baby Amiah Robertson; Ex listed as co-defendant
INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury has indicted the mother of Amiah Robertson with four counts of neglect in connection to the missing infant. Court filings show Amber Robertson, 23 was indicted for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent with deprivation, neglect of a dependent.
wibqam.com
2 victims of deadly Plainfield motel shooting identified, still no suspect info
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on...
wibqam.com
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the roadway where he was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.
wibqam.com
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
wibqam.com
RHIT takes top engineering school moniker again
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local college is once again being recognized as the best in the nation when it comes to engineering education. U.S. News and World Report named Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as the nation’s number one engineering college focused on bachelor’s and master’s level education.
Comments / 0