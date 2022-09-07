ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Jon Gosselin Alleges ‘Disgusting’ Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Is Living Off Their Children’s Money

Jon Gosselin alleged in an explosive interview that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has been living off their children’s money. “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” the Jon & Kate Plus Eight patriarch, 45, told The Sun on Thursday, August 18. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
The List

The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives

Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
