Jon Gosselin Alleges ‘Disgusting’ Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Is Living Off Their Children’s Money
Jon Gosselin alleged in an explosive interview that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has been living off their children’s money. “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” the Jon & Kate Plus Eight patriarch, 45, told The Sun on Thursday, August 18. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”
bravotv.com
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career revealed after fired star & husband Ryan ‘turned down’ MTV’s offer to rejoin show
TEEN Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career has been revealed after the fired star and her husband, Ryan, claimed they “turned down” MTV’s offer to rejoin the show. Ryan, 34, Mackenzie, 25, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021 after their ongoing feud with Maci Bookout.
Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady Join the Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
Stepping into the ballroom! Gabby Windey, Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady are officially joining the season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Bachelorette, 31, Sparks, 32, and Brady, 50, will all be competing against each other in the upcoming installment of the reality series, which is set to […]
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death
Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Jennifer Williams Reflects on Relationship With Tim Norman Amid His Murder Trial: ‘I Saw a Side to Him That Was Crazy’
'Basketball Wives' star Jennifer Williams dated 'Sweetie Pie's' star Tim for about a year. She says he was aggressive. Norman is now in jail on charges he hired a hitman to kill his nephew.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Declares She Has No ‘Contact’ With Meri and Robyn After Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown revealed that she has had little to no contact with two of her sister wives while remaining close with only one.
realitytitbit.com
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy Slaton Considers Her Family ‘Complete’ After 2nd Baby via C-Section
For those closely following 1,000-Lb. Sisters, the birth of Amy Slaton’s second baby came as joyous news. Her sentiment following her son’s birth only made the moment sweeter.
Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination
BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
Sugar Bear From "Honey Boo Boo" Got A Big Makeover, And He's Legit Glowing Slash Smiling For The First Time
You probably remember Sugar Bear as Honey Boo Boo's father, and his new smile is truly something to celebrate — like, thank God he got that taken care of, because that before picture looks straight-up painful.
TMZ.com
'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six. Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats...
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
