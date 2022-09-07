Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Drew Barrymore Cries with Justin Long While Recalling 'Chaos' of Their 'Hedonistic' Relationship
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long called their past relationship "fun chaos" on the The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited for an emotional talk about their relationship. In a clip from the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show shared Monday, Barrymore, 47, and Long, 44, who dated on-and-off between 2007 and 2010, have a heart-to-heart about their past relationship. During the episode, a tearful Barrymore hugged Long as the pair recalled how they've matured in the years since they broke up. "That's what we...
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
Chris O'Donnell Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Maeve, 14, at 2022 Emmy Awards: Photo
The actor and wife Caroline Fentress share five children together Chris O'Donnell had a very special date at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 52, walked the red carpet at Monday night's awards show with his 14-year-old daughter Maeve, whom he shares with wife Caroline Fentress. O'Donnell kept things classic in a black suit with a skinny tie while his teenage daughter looked chic in a floral maxi dress. She accessorized her look with sparkly silver heels, a pearl necklace and an oversized black bow in her hair. Along with...
Lea Michele Out of Funny Girl Performance After Showing 'Early Signs' of COVID: 'I Am Devastated'
Lea Michele's run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl started Tuesday Lea Michele's Fanny Brice is taking a break. The actress, 36, shared in an Instagram Story post that she won't be taking the stage for Saturday evening's performance of Broadway's Funny Girl due to "early signs" of COVID-19. "I'm devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production's safety protocols I'm not allowed to perform for today's shows," she wrote, adding that she plans to...
Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys
The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
Who Is Lily James' Boyfriend? All About Michael Shuman
Lily James has found her real-life Tommy Lee. The Pammy & Tommy star and her rocker boyfriend, Michael Shuman, have been going steady since February 2021, when they were first spotted getting cozy outside a hotel in Suffolk, England. The pair continued to fuel romance rumors after photographs surfaced of the two of them walking hand in hand in Los Angeles that April. It was reported that they were en route to meet Shuman's parents.
Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Leaving Home at 14: 'My Relationship with Home Has Always Been Complicated'
"I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose," she said of her new movie Causeway Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about her "complicated" relationship to her home. The actress previously opened up about dropping out of school as a teenager in order to "forge my own path," which led her to a breakout Oscar-nominated performance in 2010's Winter's Bone and an A-list movie career. Speaking at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday for the premiere of her movie Causeway, Lawrence, 32,...
Selena Gomez Slays at the Emmys (Yes, That's an Only Murders in the Building Joke) in Sleek White Gown
The actress paired her gown with a silver clutch, metallic shoes and a pop of flair with green earrings and nails Selena Gomez cut a killer figure (sorry, we did it again) at this year's Emmys. The singer and actress, who is styled by Kate Young, wore a beaded high-neck gown with a silver clutch from the fashion house to present at the Emmy Awards. She also wore metallic shoes and bold jewelry — including green tassel earrings. As a finishing touch, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik gave...
Harrison Ford and 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan Reunite After 38 Years: 'I Love You, Indy'
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford have reunited 38 years after the release of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan, 51, shared a sweet photo of the duo on Instagram Saturday, where he can be seen posing alongside Ford, 80, during Disney's D23 Expo. "'I love you, Indy,'...
Simon Cowell Tells Jennifer Hudson Song Choice Led to Her American Idol Exit: 'Wasn't Your Fault'
"Who chose stupid 'Barry Manilow Week?' " Simon Cowell joked to Jennifer Hudson, whose performance of "Weekend of New England" led to her American Idol elimination in 2004 Simon Cowell has a theory about why Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol 18 years ago. On the first episode of Hudson's new self-titled talk show debuting Monday, Cowell and Hudson reunited for a frank discussion about her time on the show, which shockingly ended early after her performance of Barry Manilow's 1976 single "Weekend in New England." According to Cowell, 62, poor...
Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as She Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama
Patricia Arquette, Julia Garner, Jung Ho-yeon, Christina Ricci, Rhea Seehorn, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook and Sydney Sweeney were all up for the prize Julia Garner brought the drama at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday. She won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in a category that also included Patricia Arquette (Severance), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria). In her acceptance speech, Garner, 28, thanked costars Jason Bateman, "for...
90 Day Fiancé: Jenny Forces Husband Sumit to Choose Between 'His Parents and Our Happiness'
"My parents didn't take the news in a positive way that Jenny and I got married," Sumit Singh revealed on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sumit Singh is stuck between a rock and a hard place. During this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the India-born reality star, 33, opened up about the aftermath of disclosing his marriage to Jenny Slatten to his family. Sumit married Jenny, 63, last year after nearly 10 years together. However, they did so without telling his parents, who ultimately did not...
Geena Davis Gives Special Shout-Out to Lizzo While Accepting Governors Award at 2022 Emmys
Geena Davis took the stage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards to speak out on her work with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender In Media. The Television Academy awarded Davis with the Governors Award on Monday night for her work with the foundation, which she founded in 2004, "in recognition of their efforts to promote gender balance and foster inclusion throughout the entertainment industry."
Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson Channels 'Teeny, Tiny Jessica Rabbit' for Her Emmys Look
The Emmy nominee stepped out in a custom Dolce & Gabbana brown metallic gown worn with Jared Lehr rings for television's biggest night Quinta Brunson proved that she doesn't need any lessons when it comes to red carpet style at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Emmy nominated Abbott Elementary creator and star, 32, walked the gold carpet wearing a stunning custom Dolce & Gabbana brown metallic gown with Jared Lehr rings and earrings. She completed the look with her hair styled in loose waves and a simple...
Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'
Sheryl Lee Ralph is just the second Black actress to win outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Sheryl Lee Ralph made history at the 2022 Emmy Awards while winning the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series trophy for her role in Abbott Elementary. The industry veteran, 65, became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987 — a milestone Ralph appeared to celebrate in her scene-stealing acceptance speech. After taking the stage to accept the award from...
What Song Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing at the Emmys After Her Win? All About 'Endangered Species'
"Endangered Species" is a song off Dianne Reeves' 1994 album, Art & Survival — and Ralph sang part of the tune while accepting her Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Sheryl Lee Ralph is singing loud and proud. After the actress, 65, scored a historic win in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, she opened her acceptance speech by singing "Endangered Species." A tune released by American vocal jazz singer Dianne Reeves, "Endangered Species" was part of Reeves' 1994 album, Art &...
Killer Elite: ‘Crummy’ thriller starring Robert De Niro and Jason Statham tops Netflix rankings
The decade-old thriller Killer Elite has risen to the top of Netflix’s most-watched film chart in the UK.Released to poor reviews in 2011, the film is note-worthy for featuring a starry cast including Robert De Niro, Jason Statham, Clive Owen and Ben Mendelsohn.Based on Sir Ranulph Fiennes’s 1991 novel The Feather Men, Killer Elite focuses on a retired assassin who has to kill three skilled mercenaries to save his mentor.The film currently occupies the No 1 spot on Netfilx’s film ranking in the UK.On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Killer Elite currently holds a rating of just 28...
Elle Fanning Is 'Proud' to Wear Dress by The Great Costume Designer to 2022 Emmy Awards
Elle Fanning is attending the 2022 Emmy Awards as a first-time nominee Elle Fanning's 2022 Emmys look is as regal as ever. Hitting the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, the first-time nominee wore a stunning black gown handcrafted by a costume designer on her hit Hulu series, The Great. Fanning, 24, praised designer Sharon Long and seamstress Katherine Shaw's work while appearing on the E! Live from the Red Carpet special. "I've always been inspired by the old Hollywood glamour of the '50s and specifically...
