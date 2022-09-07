New visual art exhibits on display at Shemer Art Center

Two new visual art exhibitions are opening at the Shemer Art Center Aug. 31–Oct. 27.

Geometric Repetitions, an exhibition juried by Matt Magee, features artwork created by 37 Arizona artists that emphasizes geometric patterns that occur in math, science, textiles and nature. This themed exhibition showcases 59 works of art, created in a variety of mediums ranging from graphite to wood sculptures, plus a work of art by the juror.

Two Voices, a solo exhibition, features 11 abstract acrylic and mixed media paintings created by Arizona artist Mary Ellen Mittelstaedt.

Both of these exhibitions are open to the public, showcasing a wide variety of mediums in the front entrance and gallery rooms.

The Shemer Art Center was the very first home built in Arcadia. Originally constructed in 1919, it was purchased in 1984 by Martha Shemer, who donated it to the city of Phoenix. Today the Shemer Art Center is a “home for the arts.” It is a warm, inviting place for visitors to enjoy, experience and learn about visual art through classes, workshops, lectures, artist cafes, exhibitions and events.

For more information about the Shemer Art Center, located at 5005 E. Camelback Rd., visit www.shemerartcenter.org or call 602-262-4727.