Huntsville, AL

Alabama astronaut Mae Jemison was first Black woman in space 30 years ago today

Alabama native and NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison made history 30 years ago today as the first Black woman in space as a crew member on the space shuttle Endeavor. Born in Decatur on Oct. 17, 1956, Jemison moved with her family to Chicago as a child. Growing up, she was inspired by Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek” and was determined to fly in space.
Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef

A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
‘Camp Pickle’ bringing Huntsville more popular pickleball

Add popular pickleball to the recreation choices coming to Huntsville’s fast-growing MidCity District, the Huntsville Sports Commission said this weekend. “Camp Pickle” will open in 2024 with indoor and outdoor pickleball and classic games like horseshoes, darts and bowling, developers said. Food and drinks will be served there, as well.
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South

CULLMAN, Ala. –  For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall.    At first, you will notice little change.  The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out.  They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports

A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
