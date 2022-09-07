Read full article on original website
Alabama astronaut Mae Jemison was first Black woman in space 30 years ago today
Alabama native and NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison made history 30 years ago today as the first Black woman in space as a crew member on the space shuttle Endeavor. Born in Decatur on Oct. 17, 1956, Jemison moved with her family to Chicago as a child. Growing up, she was inspired by Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek” and was determined to fly in space.
Huntsville woman determined to keep flag flying despite HOA: ‘I’m a fighter’
Members of a Huntsville family says they intend to fly the American flag, as well as the flag of the U.S. Army, outside their Lake Forest home regardless of what a neighborhood homeowners association says. “I don’t mind it getting to this point,” Jill Hudnell said. “I’m a fighter. I...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef
A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
‘Camp Pickle’ bringing Huntsville more popular pickleball
Add popular pickleball to the recreation choices coming to Huntsville’s fast-growing MidCity District, the Huntsville Sports Commission said this weekend. “Camp Pickle” will open in 2024 with indoor and outdoor pickleball and classic games like horseshoes, darts and bowling, developers said. Food and drinks will be served there, as well.
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby will speak at Huntsville federal courthouse groundbreaking
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) will join federal judges and Huntsville officials Monday for the groundbreaking at a new federal courthouse under construction downtown. The ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. at the site of the new courthouse at 660 Gallatin St. The 123,000-square-foot courthouse will replace the current Holmes...
Valuable, rare sports card collection stolen from Huntsville home
A sports collection decades in the making was stolen from a home in Huntsville. The owner says that the collection was in honor of his dad.
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested on marijuana, paraphernalia charges
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of legendary country music band Alabama, was arrested Monday morning on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, according to jail records. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. The jail log did...
12 yesteryear Huntsville venues where popular musicians used to play
So many live music memories being made in Huntsville these days. Between Orion Amphitheater and Mars Music Hall, the city’s music fans get to see elite artists more often and even some stars who’ve never performed here before. Music memories can get louder over time. Especially if they...
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
WAFF
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.
Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports
A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
Two injured in plane crash near Huntsville Executive Airport
Two people were injured in a plane crash near an airport in Meridianville on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in electrical accident at construction site
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man killed Wednesday at a construction site. Robert Philyaw, 41, was accidentally electrocuted while he was working on electricity at the site near the old Burlington Coat Factory on University Drive. Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m....
WAFF
It was through the muscle, almost to bone, on the left bicep, the left thigh, and the left calf”: Mother of nine-year-old attacked by dogs speaks out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gavin Peoples sustained over 30 lacerations from a pack of five dogs that attacked him after he was riding his bike down County Road 582 in Lawrence County Saturday. It resulted in Gavin having to undergo a four hour surgery. His mother, Stephanie Overton says he’s...
WAAY-TV
1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville
A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal wreck at U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
A Hartselle woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck last month at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County. The crash prompted calls for better traffic safety measures in the area, which was being used as a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65.
One injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Thursday.
Prosecutor asks for hearing on Casey White transfer request to county jail
Chris Connolly, the district attorney in Lauderdale County, has asked the judge in Casey White’s capital murder case to schedule a hearing on the issue of transferring White from a state prison to a county jail. Attorneys for White – who, while in Lauderdale County jail awaiting trial, escaped...
AL.com
