Register for the Rice Lake Girls Basketball League

Rice Lake girls basketball for grades kindergarten through eighth grade is underway.

The city league is for kindergarten through sixth grade and the travelers league is open to grades 4-8. The season starts Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 19.

Kindergarten through second grade basketball is held Saturday mornings, while grades 3-4 play Tuesday evenings and the fifth and sixth graders are on Monday and Thursday evenings.

For more information or to register, visit ricelakegirlsbasketball.com.