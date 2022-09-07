ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Decomposing body found in abandoned Birmingham house

An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in an abandoned house in Birmingham. The discovery was made just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near Second Court North and Third Street North. That area is near Jefferson County Family Court. Police were notified when a passerby called 911. Sgt....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Burglary suspect who held police at bay for hours formally charged

A 50-year-old burglary suspect has been formally charged following an hours-long standoff at his Pleasant Grove home last week. Darryl Demetrius Miles is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 10:10 p.m. Friday and released the following day after posting $16,500 bond.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Man gunned down in broad daylight at Homewood ATM; police say victim targeted

A man was shot to death Sunday at an ATM in Homewood. Police said the incident happened at 12:43 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 325 West Valley Avenue. Sgt. John Car said officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired with a person down at a stand-alone ATM on the Wells Fargo Bank property. They arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
HOMEWOOD, AL
