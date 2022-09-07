A man was shot to death Sunday at an ATM in Homewood. Police said the incident happened at 12:43 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 325 West Valley Avenue. Sgt. John Car said officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired with a person down at a stand-alone ATM on the Wells Fargo Bank property. They arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

HOMEWOOD, AL