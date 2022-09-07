Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Related
Decomposing body found in abandoned Birmingham house
An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in an abandoned house in Birmingham. The discovery was made just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near Second Court North and Third Street North. That area is near Jefferson County Family Court. Police were notified when a passerby called 911. Sgt....
‘I felt dehumanized’: Alabama pastor wants police accountability after arrest while watering flowers
Watering flowers while Black. That’s what Michael Jerome Jennings was doing on May 22, 2022, when he was questioned, handcuffed and arrested by white police officers in Childersburg, Alabama. Jennings, the pastor of Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, says he’s the latest in a long line of...
Fund drive started for ‘Miss Ella,’ longtime baker at Bogue’s Restaurant
Following the abrupt closure of Birmingham culinary landmark Bogue’s Restaurant, a fundraising drive has been started to benefit longtime employee “Miss Ella” Irby. Launched on Friday with a modest $500 goal, the drive quickly scorched past that. As of early Sunday afternoon, pledges totaled nearly $3,000. The...
Ex-maintenance worker pleads guilty to rape of 72-year-old woman with dementia
A former Blount County apartment complex maintenance worker has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 72-year-old mentally incapacitated woman. Kip David Ferrell, 54, entered his guilty plea to the charge of first-degree rape on Monday. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The victim has since passed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosecutor asks for hearing on Casey White transfer request to county jail
Chris Connolly, the district attorney in Lauderdale County, has asked the judge in Casey White’s capital murder case to schedule a hearing on the issue of transferring White from a state prison to a county jail. Attorneys for White – who, while in Lauderdale County jail awaiting trial, escaped...
GoFundMe launched for young father killed in Birmingham shooting
A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of a young father whose was killed in Birmingham’s Gate City. Derrell Lamont Willis, 20, was killed Aug. 31. He leaves behind a young daughter. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of such a loving, young man taken in the...
29-year-old man celebrating his birthday killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Ensley community
A drive-by shooting in an Ensley neighborhood Sunday left a man dead on his 29th birthday. The homicide was one of two in Birmingham this weekend, and one of three countywide that took place on Sunday. The other Birmingham homicide took place Friday night. In today’s incident, the city’s gunfire...
Violent weekend leaves 5 men shot dead in 3 Jefferson County cities; victims identified
Another violent weekend left 5 men dead in unrelated shootings in three Jefferson County cities. The bloodshed began Friday night when a man was found shot to death on Birmingham’s northside. It ended late Sunday when another man was found dead just outside his vehicle after more than 20...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chemical odor evacuates Dog Days of Birmingham; employees sickened, animals rescued from roof
A dramatic dog rescue was underway Monday after work done on floors at a downtown Birmingham daycare left employees and dogs not feeling well. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Capt. Orland Reynolds said Dog Days on 18th Street North between First and Second Avenues had work done on the floors over the weekend.
Family sought for 2 men found dead in Jefferson County earlier this month
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their relatives. Reginald Leshawn Green, a 47-year-old...
Burglary suspect who held police at bay for hours formally charged
A 50-year-old burglary suspect has been formally charged following an hours-long standoff at his Pleasant Grove home last week. Darryl Demetrius Miles is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 10:10 p.m. Friday and released the following day after posting $16,500 bond.
Gunfire next to west Birmingham park leaves 1 dead in city’s 3rd weekend homicide
Gunfire erupted just outside a Birmingham park late Sunday, leaving one man dead. Just after 11:30 p.m., Shot Spotter – the city’s gunfire detection system – indicated multiple shots fired near Rozelle Reynolds Park in the 6100 block of Avenue O in the Green Acres neighborhood. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-year-old Birmingham girl wants to know why she got shot: ‘It’s hard to explain to a kid,’ family says
A 4-year-old girl shot while riding in a car with her aunt was left with a bullet two inches from her spine and three inches from her heart. Serenity Spearman, affectionately called Ren-Ren, was injured Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with her aunt. Police have arrested the alleged shooter.
Samford turns away Episcopalians, Presbyterians from event due to LGBTQ views, activist says
A campus minister at Samford University turned away Presbyterian Church (USA) and Episcopal Church college chaplains that asked to be included in a recent campus ministry fair because the two denominations have stances supporting same-sex marriage, according to the founder of SAFE Samford, an LGBTQ rights group. Brit Blalock, who...
Man gunned down in broad daylight at Homewood ATM; police say victim targeted
A man was shot to death Sunday at an ATM in Homewood. Police said the incident happened at 12:43 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank at 325 West Valley Avenue. Sgt. John Car said officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired with a person down at a stand-alone ATM on the Wells Fargo Bank property. They arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Domestic shooting in Walker County leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
A man was shot to death Saturday in Walker County. The shooting happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road in the Jasper area. Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong said the victim is an adult male. Another man is in custody. The killing, he said, is believed to...
Drive-by shooting in east Jeffco injures woman who was sitting at table inside residence
A drive-by shooting at a Center Point area home injured a woman who was sitting inside. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Third Street N.W., said Deputy Chief David Agee. When they arrived, they found...
Trussville Walmart closes temporarily as police search for 2 masked men with guns
The Trussville Walmart was temporarily closed on Saturday night after police received a report of two armed men behaving in a threatening way at the store. The Trussville Police Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter, 5919 Trussville Crossings Parkway, around 7:09 p.m., after receiving a call about two men wearing ski masks with weapons, said Lt. Clint Riner.
Female motorcycle passenger killed in crash in west Birmingham
A woman was killed when the motorcycle she was on wrecked during Sunday night’s rain. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Mariluz Perez Wilson. She was 51 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Wilson...
70 motorists cited during 2-day traffic detail in Tuscaloosa aimed at reducing dangerous driving
A two-day operation aimed at reducing dangerous driving in Tuscaloosa ended with law enforcement officers issuing 86 citations to 70 drivers. The special detail was carried out by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Alabama State Troopers. It took place on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. The two agencies plan...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1