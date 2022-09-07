Read full article on original website
Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost
The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game
Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
New York Giants rookie linebacker could play a crucial role in Week One
The New York Giants‘ defense will likely be without some of its best players to kick off the 2022 regular season. Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are both expected to sit this game out with injuries. The Giants elevated Quincy Roche from their practice squad to supplement these losses. But the Giants also recently lost their starting linebacker by releasing veteran Blake Martinez. Due to this lack of pass-rushing depth combined with a thin linebacker corps, the Giants will have to rely on rookie linebacker Micah McFadden to play a crucial role against the Tennessee Titans.
Baylor at BYU Notebook: Bears Offense, Kicking Must Improve to be Big 12 Contenders
No. 9 Baylor's double-overtime loss at No. 21 BYU will be a learning experience for young Bears as Big 12 Conference play looms
Report: Rams had eyes on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
The Los Angeles Rams explored acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers this summer, ESPN reported Sunday. The
Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team
Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'
Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Kentucky's Stymying of UF's Richardson Propels Cats in Second Half
Defensive Coordinator Brad White acknowledged before Kentucky made the trip to Gainesville that his defense was going to give up some chunk plays to Florida and Anthony Richardson. While it was expected to some degree, Florida was living off of big plays in the first half, more than White or ...
ESPN analyst picks Lamar Jackson for MVP: '(Jackson's) going to go absolutely on a fire blazing trail of the NFL this season'
There may be a "measure of pessimism " that a contract extension between the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson will get done soon. Jackson himself said this week that Friday is the unofficial deadline for such an agreement to be made, but many don't think it'll impact how he plays this season.
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Rams failed to pull off awkward transition between moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II and season-opening hype
In the most American way possible, the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL tried their very darndest to pay respect to the Queen of United Kingdom, who died on Thursday at 96 years old. The royal family announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Twitter as Los Angeles and the rest...
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
Watch: Appalachian State fans take celebration to the streets after upset over No. 6 Texas A&M
Why do Top 25 teams keep scheduling Appalachian State?. Nearly 15 years removed from the mother of all upsets, knocking off No. 5 Michigan, Appalachian State did it again on Saturday. This time, the victim was No. 6 Texas A&M. After a massive 17-14 win over the Aggies on Saturday,...
Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield
Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
