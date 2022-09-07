ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Essex County 'Cop's Cop' Who Lost Both Lungs To COVID Retires From Prosecutor's Office

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHPfb_0hlkB41p00
Chief of Detectives, Mitchell McGuire says goodbye to Detective Sgt. Eddie Negron. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Edward Negron battled many criminals. But the toughest fight of his life had nothing to do with any bad guys: COVID-19.

The sergeant contracted the virus last year and eventually underwent a double-lung transplant. While everything went smoothly, Negron felt it was a good time to retire from a 24-year career in law enforcement.

The detective retired from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office last month, and walked out of the office for the very last time on Monday, Aug. 1. Negron walked into a blue wall of detectives, police officers, and prosecutors all clapping, whistling and cheering for all that he's accomplished.

But before he left, Negron made one final call over the radio to dispatch: “This is Detective Negron calling in." The dispatcher answered, and with her voice booming over a loudspeaker, provided an overview of Negron's career:

"Negron began his career as an officer with the East Newark Police Department in July 1998. In May of 2005, he was hired by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, where he distinguished himself as a tenacious detective.

"He worked in the Adult Trial Section, Juvenile Unit, and the Narcotics Task Force, where he worked on many high-profile narcotics investigations that led to numerous prosecutions. He was also on loan to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for three years.

"In February 2020, Negron was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Chief of Detectives, Mitchell McGuire. He was the supervisor of the Juvenile Unit for a short time, but his leadership left a lasting impact on the men and women he supervised.

“In 2021, he fell ill to COVID-19, and as a result underwent double lung transplant surgery. In true warrior fashion, he battled through his condition, and is an inspiration to us all. On behalf of your family at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, thank you for 24 years of exceptional service. Sergeant Negron. You are now officially retired.”

As the dispatcher’s voice faded, Negron was enveloped by dozens of well-wishers, who reminded him that though retired, he would always be their “brother forever.”

Mitchell noted when Negron first arrived in the prosecutor’s office, he showed him what it is to be a “cop’s cop.”

“I speak for all of us here,” said McGuire, “when I say that you are a hero, and you are our brother. I’m sad to see you go, but happy you are moving on to a new phase of your life – family time.”

Flanked by two of his three sons, Negron said: "I’m grateful to all of you for the support you gave me. It was hard, but I have another shot at life. Let’s see what happens next."

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essex County, NJ
Coronavirus
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#S Voice#The Narcotics Task Force
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Reported In Central Jersey

A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Central Jersey, authorities said.The stabbing was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.Police responded to Throop Av…
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims

Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley. The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death in Trenton, prosecutor says

A Ewing man was fatally shot on Garfield Avenue in Trenton’s East Ward early Sunday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers found Chron Jenks, 34, on a sidewalk in the 300 block of the street when responding to a reported shooting at about 5 a.m. He’d been shot in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital in the city, the office said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Warwick Crash

Police are searching for witnesses after a man was killed in a single-vehicle Hudson Valley crash. The crash took place in Orange County around 6:45 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11 on Colonial Avenue in the village of Warwick. "It's believed the accident had occurred several hours earlier," said Chief John Rader,...
WARWICK, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
359K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy