Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash
Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
wnctimes.com
Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man
McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
UPDATE: 1-81 in Kingsport open after crash involving multiple vehicles
UPDATE 8:22 pm.: Officer Patton confirmed that as of approximately 8 p.m. I-81 in Kingsport is back open for travel. The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire, and three people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and no […]
One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says one person is dead following a motorcycle accident on South Roan Street. According to the report, a rider was driving a Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the rider failed to negotiate a curve, struck a tree and was thrown into another […]
WLOS.com
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
THP: 1 charged after crash involving Johnson Co. bus
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been charged after a pickup truck and school bus were involved in a crash in Johnson County Friday morning. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Toyota Tacoma was driving south on U.S. Highway 421 shortly before 7 a.m. At the same time, […]
Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
Person killed in Caldwell County officer-involved shooting: police
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 150 block of Eastview Street near Cedar Valley Road.
K-9 Narco joins Greene County Sheriff’s Department
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has a new addition to its K-9 division. The department announced K-9 Narco completed his first week of training with his handler, Deputy Andrew Long, on Friday. Narco is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois and has been training with the K-9 Division since February to prepare […]
‘Squatting’ complaint leads to the arrest of two in Morganton
The incident happened on Aug. 22 when detectives received a complaint of people "squatting/trespassing" on a property in the 4800 block of Crystal Creek Road near U.S. Highway 64.
Go Blue Ridge
Fatal Car Crash in Lenoir
On Wednesday, September 7th, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on Calico Road near Vantage Heights Circle. A 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Calico Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left,...
wcyb.com
Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
my40.tv
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Fire Station No. 2 to be replaced
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new fire station will soon be constructed to serve the east end of Bristol, Tennessee. Tuesday, city council members approved a resolution awarding a construction bid of over $3.9 million, and authorized an agreement for the station. The new station will be a replacement...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
supertalk929.com
Multiple officers from three agencies help stop motorist with medical issue on Highway 11 E
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported a multi-agency effort helped stop a driver on Highway 11E early Thursday who was reportedly having a medical emergency. A Bristol officer saw the SUV that had one wheel riding on just the rim swerving on the roadway and attempted an emergency stop. The...
caldwellcountync.org
Arrest Made in Case of Injuried Dog
The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Officers received a tip in this case on September 7, 2022. After investigating the tip, our Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog. The owner of the dog was identified as Bethany Marie Beaver, 21, of Lenoir. Further investigation determined that Beaver had left the animal on the side of the roadway where our Officer had located her.
