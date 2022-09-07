ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Traffic back to normal on I-26 after crash

Update: Traffic has returned to normal on Interstate 26 in the Gray area after a crash caused the delays Friday evening. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on Interstate 26 is causing traffic delays near Gray. TDOT reports a “multi-vehicle crash” in the westbound lanes at mile marker 11. One lane of I-26 west was […]
GRAY, TN
wnctimes.com

Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man

McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

UPDATE: 1-81 in Kingsport open after crash involving multiple vehicles

UPDATE 8:22 pm.: Officer Patton confirmed that as of approximately 8 p.m. I-81 in Kingsport is back open for travel. The crash reportedly involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire, and three people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and no […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

One dead in single-motorcycle crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says one person is dead following a motorcycle accident on South Roan Street. According to the report, a rider was driving a Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the rider failed to negotiate a curve, struck a tree and was thrown into another […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Mitchell County, NC
Mitchell County, NC
Government
WJHL

THP: 1 charged after crash involving Johnson Co. bus

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been charged after a pickup truck and school bus were involved in a crash in Johnson County Friday morning. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Toyota Tacoma was driving south on U.S. Highway 421 shortly before 7 a.m. At the same time, […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Highway 421 motorcycle crash kills two

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people died after a collision on Highway 421 near the Camp Tom Howard intersection, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to a report from THP, a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Dustin York, 31, from Bristol, Tennessee was traveling northbound on Highway 421 when a second vehicle, described in the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#County Road#Red Hill#Emergency Management#Asheville Hazmat#Mission Hospital#Yancey Mitchell Line
WJHL

K-9 Narco joins Greene County Sheriff’s Department

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has a new addition to its K-9 division. The department announced K-9 Narco completed his first week of training with his handler, Deputy Andrew Long, on Friday. Narco is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois and has been training with the K-9 Division since February to prepare […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Fatal Car Crash in Lenoir

On Wednesday, September 7th, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on Calico Road near Vantage Heights Circle. A 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Calico Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left,...
LENOIR, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcyb.com

Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
BRISTOL, TN
my40.tv

Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee Fire Station No. 2 to be replaced

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new fire station will soon be constructed to serve the east end of Bristol, Tennessee. Tuesday, city council members approved a resolution awarding a construction bid of over $3.9 million, and authorized an agreement for the station. The new station will be a replacement...
BRISTOL, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
caldwellcountync.org

Arrest Made in Case of Injuried Dog

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Officers received a tip in this case on September 7, 2022. After investigating the tip, our Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog. The owner of the dog was identified as Bethany Marie Beaver, 21, of Lenoir. Further investigation determined that Beaver had left the animal on the side of the roadway where our Officer had located her.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy