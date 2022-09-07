ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

American Songwriter

5 Forgotten Songs from the ’50s

Today, when attention spans seem to be dictated by the shelf-life of the latest TikTok trend, it can be easy to forget what happened last year, let alone 70 years ago. But, as they say, history tends to repeat itself. So, in honor of our roots, let’s embrace our musical history.
MUSIC
Deadline

Mable John Dies: First Female Solo Artist Signed By Motown Records Founder Was 91

Mable John, who recorded for Motown and Stax and later worked with Ray Charles, died Aug. 25 at her home in Los Angeles. Her nephew, Kevin John, confirmed the death, but did not give a cause. She was 91. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” Kevin John said of his aunt, the older sister of R&B star Little Willie John. John had a rich career in music. She was the first solo female artist signed to Motown (then Tamla Records) by Berry Gordy Jr. and recorded the songs “Who Wouldn’t Love A Man Like That,” “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,”...
Variety

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Album Is Coming: Singer Announces New Music for 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Clarkson is currently gearing up for the fourth season premiere of her talk show, but she’s also ready to bring new music to her fans. In an exclusive interview for this week’s Variety cover story, Clarkson reveals that she has recorded a new album, which she plans to release in 2023. The album will mark Clarkson’s first major studio album in more than five years, following 2017’s “Meaning of Life.” (The singer released a holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around,” in 2021.) “It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album,” Clarkson tells Variety. “I’m working on this in therapy:...
MUSIC
Vibe

See First-Look Photos For Milli Vanilli’s Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’

LEONINE Studios has revealed the first images from Girl You Know It’s True, the upcoming international biopic about pop group Milli Vanilli. Rising actors Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France are set to star in the lead roles of the duo Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Matthias Schweighöfer takes the role of German music producer Frank Farian. The cast also includes Graham Rogers as Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Bella Dayne as Milli, Farian’s right-hand.More from VIBE.comJohn Davis, Vocalist Behind Milli Vanilli, Dies At 66Murder Inc. Signs Distribution Deal With 300 Elektra EntertainmentKevin Liles And Julie Greenwald...
HIP HOP
The Guardian

He played with Dylan, Clapton and Lennon: the unsung genius of guitarist Jesse Ed Davis

Three-quarters of the way through John Lennon’s stirring take on Stand By Me, a guitar sneaks into the mix with a solo so supple and sweet, it feels like a kiss. In Bob Dylan’s Watching the River Flow, it’s a wily slide guitar that seizes center stage with a sound both witty and free, while halfway through Jackson Browne’s Doctor My Eyes, a guitar solo winds up changing the entire trajectory of the song, making it soar from a chugging ballad to a flat-out rocker.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
MUSIC

