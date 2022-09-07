ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wpde.com

HopeHealth offering free seminars about grief, stress to Florence community

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence organization is offering free seminars about grief and stress to create an outlet of support and discussion for those in the community. HopeHealth’s behavioral health department's courses operate in an educational style, rather than as a support group, so participants are not required to share personal feelings.
Health
wpde.com

City starts to demolish old, rundown motel in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews began demolishing an old motel on East Palmetto Street in downtown Florence Monday morning. Representatives from the City of Florence and Florence County, McLeod Health, and Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation gathered just before the contractor began demolition. Community members have complained about the...
wpde.com

Francis Marion honored as one of top Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Francis Marion University is being honored as one of the top Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report magazine. They have improved their ranking in five categories: Best Value, Social Mobility, Best Regional University in the South, Top Public Schools, Best Colleges for Veterans, and Best Value Schools.
wpde.com

Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
wpde.com

Crews respond to home fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
wpde.com

Judge deliberating in murder case of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Testimony continued Monday in the trial of 30-year-old Dominique Brand for the murder of Horry County woman, Mary Ann Elvington, last march in Marion County. Closing arguments have finished, and the judge is deliberating. The lead FBI case agent was one of three people who...
wpde.com

Dig in downtown: Florence Restaurant Week highlights local cuisine

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Downtown Florence Restaurant Week is back in 2022 to highlight local cuisine and encourage people to eat close to home. The event is partnering with the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association. No passes, tickets or coupons are required to participate in the event. People are...
wpde.com

Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
wpde.com

Police searching for missing 19-year-old in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old. Jasmin Long is is missing from the 300 block of Covington Street and was last seen around East Pine Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. She is 5' 02" and weighs approximately 120...
