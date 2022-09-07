Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for affordable spay, neuter
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Area Humane Society has started a petition for affordable spay and neuter procedures in the area. With many shelters over-capacity and animals being euthanized, the shelter believes that reopening the SNIP clinic is "absolutely vital" to controlling the stray animal population. The shelter...
wpde.com
HopeHealth offering free seminars about grief, stress to Florence community
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence organization is offering free seminars about grief and stress to create an outlet of support and discussion for those in the community. HopeHealth’s behavioral health department's courses operate in an educational style, rather than as a support group, so participants are not required to share personal feelings.
wpde.com
Horry Co. double lung transplant recipient now needs kidney; her neighbor is perfect match
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Beth Holmes of Myrtle Beach was not supposed to live past the age of 12. Born with Cystic Fibrosis in 1964, the chances of making it to her teenage years were slim. “Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease. It affects chromosome 23," said Holmes.
wpde.com
HCS discuss 2 new schools in Carolina Forest & River Oaks; design teams to be approved
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Millions of dollars were discussed between Horry County School Board members at their meeting, as two new elementary schools are in the works for the district. On Monday night, the Horry County School Board members put some building blocks in place, as they reviewed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
City starts to demolish old, rundown motel in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews began demolishing an old motel on East Palmetto Street in downtown Florence Monday morning. Representatives from the City of Florence and Florence County, McLeod Health, and Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation gathered just before the contractor began demolition. Community members have complained about the...
wpde.com
Francis Marion honored as one of top Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Francis Marion University is being honored as one of the top Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report magazine. They have improved their ranking in five categories: Best Value, Social Mobility, Best Regional University in the South, Top Public Schools, Best Colleges for Veterans, and Best Value Schools.
wpde.com
Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
wpde.com
Crews respond to home fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Judge deliberating in murder case of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Testimony continued Monday in the trial of 30-year-old Dominique Brand for the murder of Horry County woman, Mary Ann Elvington, last march in Marion County. Closing arguments have finished, and the judge is deliberating. The lead FBI case agent was one of three people who...
wpde.com
Vehicle stuck in floodwater blocks Kings River Road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle stuck in floodwater blocked traffic Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Emergency Management said Kings River Road near Tradition Club Drive was blocked around 11:50 a.m. Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to assist.
wpde.com
Wilmington man pleads guilty on drug charges connected to Horry Co. incidents: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Wilmington man is facing a 10-year sentence for drug charges that are connected to Horry County incidents, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Scott Crocker, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to drug charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison...
wpde.com
Dig in downtown: Florence Restaurant Week highlights local cuisine
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Downtown Florence Restaurant Week is back in 2022 to highlight local cuisine and encourage people to eat close to home. The event is partnering with the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association. No passes, tickets or coupons are required to participate in the event. People are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Surfside Beach K-9, officer locate backpack with loaded guns following vehicle break-ins
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A police K-9 and an officer worked tirelessly through the weekend to locate a stolen backpack with loaded guns following a string of vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach. K-9 Sif and Cpl. Pinto found the first backpack Friday afternoon that contained numerous stolen guns...
wpde.com
4 dead following serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence: Coroner
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash involving a train and vehicle at the intersection of the railroad crossing of East NB Baroody and North Dargan Streets in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. “Early portions of the investigation, we’re...
wpde.com
Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
wpde.com
Police searching for missing 19-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old. Jasmin Long is is missing from the 300 block of Covington Street and was last seen around East Pine Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. She is 5' 02" and weighs approximately 120...
wpde.com
I-95 widening in Lumberton begins, occasional overnight lane closures expected for 4 years
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Construction to widen I-95 in Lumberton begins this week and is expected to continue for the next four years. The interstate will be expanded to a total of eight lanes between Exit 13 (I-74 junction) and just north of mile marker 21. To prepare, overnight...
Comments / 0